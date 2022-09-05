CUET UG Answer Key 2022 LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the answer key for the Common Univesity Entrance Test-Undergraduate tomorrow, September 06, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the entrance examination can download the CUET UG Answer Key 2022 by visiting the official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in. Meanwhile, CUET Final Answer Key and CUET UG Result are expected to be declared by September 13 or September 14, 2022. It is to be noted that the NTA has not released any specific date or time for the declaration of the result/answer key. Stay tuned for the latest updates on CUET UG Result, and CUET Answer Key.Also Read - TSPSC Extension Officer Recruitment 2022: Apply For 181 Posts From Sept 8. Read Details Here

