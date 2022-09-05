CUET UG Answer Key 2022 LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the answer key for the Common Univesity Entrance Test-Undergraduate tomorrow, September 06, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the entrance examination can download the CUET UG Answer Key 2022 by visiting the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in. Meanwhile, CUET Final Answer Key and CUET UG Result are expected to be declared by September 13 or September 14, 2022. It is to be noted that the NTA has not released any specific date or time for the declaration of the result/answer key. Stay tuned for the latest updates on CUET UG Result, and CUET Answer Key.Also Read - TSPSC Extension Officer Recruitment 2022: Apply For 181 Posts From Sept 8. Read Details Here

Follow LIVE Updates on CUET UG Answer Key 2022

Live Updates

  • 5:03 PM IST

    CUET UG 2022 Answer Key LIVE: Can Candidates Raise Objections Against Answer Key?

    Yes, They will be provided with an opportunity to challenge the Provisional Answer Keys with a non-refundable online payment of ₹ 200/- per question challenged as processing charges.

  • 5:02 PM IST

    CUET UG 2022 Answer Key LIVE: Check Details Here

    The NTA will display Provisional Answer Key of the questions on the NTA website: https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/

  • 4:51 PM IST

    CUET UG 2022 Answer Key LIVE: Reminder For Students

    The record of Common University Entrance Test CUET (UG) -2022. would be preserved up to 90 days from the date of declaration of result

  • 4:48 PM IST

    CUET UG 2022 Answer Key LIVE: Check Marking Scheme

    For Multiple Choice Questions: To answer a question, the candidates need to choose one option corresponding to the correct answer or the most appropriate answer. However, if any anomaly or discrepancy is found after the process of challenges of the key verification, it shall be addressed in the following manner:
    (i) Correct answer or the most appropriate answer: Five marks (+5)
    (ii) Any incorrect option marked will be given minus one mark (-1).
    (iii) Unanswered/Marked for Review will be given no mark (0).
    (iv) If more than one option is found to be correct then Five marks (+5) will be awarded to only
    those who have marked any of the correct options.
    (v) If all options are found to be correct then Five marks (+5) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question.
    *(vi) If none of the options is found correct or a question is found to be wrong or a question is dropped, then all candidates who have attempted the dropped question will be given five marks(+5) marks

  • 4:30 PM IST

    CUET UG 2022 Answer Key LIVE: NTA CUET UG Result Update

    Aspirants must note that the CUET UG answer key will be released some days prior to the result declaration. Along with the CUET UG Answer Key, NTA will also release the question papers and response sheets on its website.

  • 4:28 PM IST

    CUET UG 2022 Answer Key LIVE: Has NTA Released Any Date?

    No, All dates are tentative. NTA has not released any date or time for the declaration of the result or answer key.

  • 4:19 PM IST

    CUET UG 2022 Answer Key LIVE: Check Steps to Download CUET UG Answer Key

    Visit the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in.
    On the homepage, click on the link that reads,” Download CUET UG Answer Key 2022.
    Enter the login credentials such as the application number, date of birth, and security pin.
    Your CUET UG Answer Key will be displayed on the screen.
    Download the CUET Answer Key and take a printout of it for future reference.

  • 4:09 PM IST

    CUET UG 2022 Answer Key LIVE: Check Details Here

    With 14.9 lakh registrations, the CUET, the common gateway for undergraduate admissions in all central universities, is now the second biggest entrance exam in the country, surpassing JEE-Main’s average registration of nine lakh. NEET-UG is the biggest entrance test in India with an average of 18 lakh registrations.

  • 4:07 PM IST

    CUET UG 2022 Answer Key LIVE: Check Official Website

    cuet.samarth.ac.in

  • 4:04 PM IST

    CUET UG 2022 Answer Key LIVE: Check Tentative Dates Here
    CUET UG Answer Key 2022    : September 06, 2022

    CUET UG Result 2022:     By September 13 or 14, 2022