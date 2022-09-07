CUET UG 2022 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the provisional answer key for the Common University Entrance Test- Undergraduate (CUET-UG) anytime soon. As per several media reports, CUET UG Answer Key 2022 is likely to be released today, September 07, 2022. Once released, candidates who have appeared for the entrance exam can download the CUET UG Answer Key by visiting the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in. It is to be noted that NTA has not released any specific date or time for the declaration of the result/ answer key. Candidates can check the tentative dates, steps to download the answer key, and other details here.Also Read - SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: Apply For+5000 Posts From Sept 7 at sbi.co.in. Read Details Here

Check CUET Official Website

https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/

CUET UG 2022: Check Tentative Dates

CUET UG Answer Key 2022: September 07, 2022

September 07, 2022 CUET Result 2022: September 13, and September 14, 2022

NTA CUET UG Answer Key 2022: Step by Step Guide to Download?

Visit the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download CUET UG Answer Key 2022.”

Enter the login credentials such as CUET application number, and date of birth, and security pin.

Your CUET UG Answer Key 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

Check Other Details

NTA will provide an opportunity to the candidates to challenge the Provisional Answer Keys with a non-refundable online payment of ₹ 200/- per question challenged as processing charges. Only paid challenges made during stipulated time through the key challenge link will be considered.

Challenges without justification/evidence and those filed on any other medium other than the prescribed link will not be considered The subject experts will examine all the challenges received and then a final answer key will be displayed and declared. The result will be compiled based on the final answer key declared. No grievance with regard to answer key(s) after the declaration of result/NTA Score of CUET 2022 will be entertained. For more details, check the official website of CUET.