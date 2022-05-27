CUET UG 2022: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has informed that the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) application process for admissions in undergraduate (UG) courses have been reopened again from Friday, May 27. Taking to Twitter, UGC chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar said that CUET UG registrations reopened on Friday and interested candidates can apply for the exam through the official website – cuet.samarth.ac.in and nta.ac.in/cuetexam till May 31.Also Read - UGC Asks Odisha to Halt Recruitment in Varsities For Three Months

"In view of the representations received from the candidates regarding giving them an opportunity to submit their Online Application Form for CUET (UG) – 2022, we have decided to keep the CUET (UG) online application process open again from May 27 to 31, 2022 (up to 9 PM)," he tweeted.

Earlier, the UGC Chairman had said that CUET UG 2022 could be held twice a year. “In the coming years, more universities are expected to adopt CUET. With the possibility that CUET will be conducted twice in a year, this will further help the students to plan and attempt CUET. Best wishes to all CUET applicants.,” he tweeted on May 23.

According to the UGC chairman, over 11 lakh (11,51,319) candidates have applied for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG 2022), and 9 lakh (9,13,540) candidates paid the application fee.

CUET 2022: Here’s How to Fill Application Form

Visit the official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Register by filling in personal details and contact addresses.

Using the system generated registration or application number, complete the CUET 2022 application form.

Upload scanned documents, including photograph, signature, Class 10 documents and caste certificate.

Pay the application fee online.

Submit the application.

The candidates must note that the CUET 2022 will be held in 547 cities across the country and in 13 cities outside India. The exam will be conducted in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. Through CUET 2022, candidates can take admissions in 44 central universities and 18 other universities.