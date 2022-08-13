CUET-UG 2022: In a big relief to students who missed CUET 2022 in phases 2 and 3, the National Testing Agency (NTA) Saturday said such aspirants will get another chance to appear in the sixth phase, scheduled to be held from August 24 to 30. The announcement from the NTA comes as the exams at several centres across the country were cancelled due to technical issues.Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Result Likely to be Announced on August 21: Here’s How to Check Score on neet.nta.nic.in

"Those who could not take the CUET UG exam in Phase 2 conducted on 4, 5 & 6 Aug either due to technical reasons or due to cancellation of the Centre, will be allowed to appear in Phase 6 which will be held from 24 to 30 August. Their Admit Cards will be released on 20 August", the NTA said in a statement today.

Moreover, the NTA asserted, "Candidates who were scheduled to take the Exam in Phase 3 on 7, 8 & 10 Aug were informed that they will be taking the Examination on 21, 22 & 23 Aug. Their Admit Cards mentioning centres of exam will be released on 17 Aug."Meanwhile, the conducting body informed that a total of 3.72 lakh candidates will be appearing in Phase 4.

“There are about 11,000 candidates have been moved to Phase 6 and their examination will be held on 30 August 2022. They have also been intimated about their city of examination and exact date today”, it added.

Earlier, the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUET) UG examination, scheduled for August 4 across 17 states but postponed till August 12 due to administrative and technical reasons, was rescheduled to August 24.

According to the University Grants Commission (UGC), now the postponed examination will take place from August 24-28 instead of August 12-14. The new admit cards for the exam will be issued on the official website of CUET.

The second slot of CUET had started from August 4. According to the National Testing Agency (NTA), the examination scheduled for the first slot on August 5, was postponed at 20 test centres and for the second slot, was postponed at 30 centres across the country. As per data provided by the UGC, a total of 15,811 candidates had objected to the test being conducted from August 12-14 and had requested the exam be rescheduled.