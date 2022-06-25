CUET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) extended the CUET UG 2022 registration date and correction facility date. The development comes after the NTA has announced the exam dates for Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022. The CUET UG 2022 exam will be held on July 15, July 16, July 19, July 20, and August 4, August 5, August 6, August 7, August 8, and August 10. According to the latest update, CUET Application Form 2022 last date for undergraduate will be June 26 (Sunday). The correction window for CUET UG 2022 will be open till June 26. Candidates can apply for CUET UG 2022 registration at the official website of CUET — cuet.samarth.ac.in. Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Postponement: #JUSTICEforNEETUG Trends On Twitter As MBBS Aspirants Demand Rescheduling Of Exam

CUET 2022: Check Medium, Mode of Examination

CUET 2022 will be conducted in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The exam will be held in 13 languages — namely Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, Odiya, Bengali, Assamese, Punjabi, English, Hindi, and Urdu. Additionally, a candidate can also pick from 19 other languages such as French, German, Japanese, Russian, Bodo, Santhali, and many more.

CUET 2022: Check Eligibility, Paper Pattern

For appearing in the CUET (UG) – 2022, there is no age limit for the candidates. The candidates who have passed the class 12th /equivalent examination or are appearing in 2022 irrespective of their age can appear in CUET (UG) – 2022 examination. CUET will essentially have three parts. The examination will be divided into two three segments- the first one focusing on the language and the second one may be on the specific subject domain, for which the students are seeking admissions and the last one is based on general ability. The exam will be conducted in the first week of July. The three-and-a-half-hour computer-based entrance test will only have multiple-choice questions based on the content of NCERT textbooks.

About CUET

CUET is a national level entrance test for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses at participating universities across the country. The test is mandatory for students seeking admission to UG courses at central universities.