CUET UG 2022 Latest Update: Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) – 2022 exam is scheduled to start from today, July 15, Over 14.9 lakh aspirants, who registered for CUET UG 2022 this year, will appear for exam starting from Friday till August 10, for admission to undergraduate programmes in Central Universities. National Testing Agency (NTA) has already issued the CUET UG admit card along with an advisory for candidates on its official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in. As per the earlier schedule, CUET UG 2022 will be conducted in two shifts — first shift from 9 am to 12:15 pm and the second one from 3 pm to 6:45 pm. The date of exam, shift, course and venue of the test centre for every candidate is mentioned on their CUET admit card.

The qualified candidates will be eligible to take admission to 54 Central Universities including, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi University, Banaras Hindu University, Vishwa Bharati University, Allahabad University, The English and Foreign Languages University Hyderabad, Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Dr B R Ambedkar School of Economics University, among others. The candidates must note that the CUET 2022 is an online computer-based test (CBT) and will be conducted in 13 languages to remove the disparity in board exams.

CUET 2022: Exam day guidelines and last minute instructions

Candidates are advised to check the reporting time at the centre, gate closing time of centre, shift and timings of test, venue of test as indicated on the CUET UG admit card

They need to report to the exam centres before the reporting time. Once the gate is closed, candidates will not be allowed to enter the test venue.

Candidates must download and print admit card and carry a hard copy of it to the exam centre.

The candidates are also required to carry required documents such as CUET 2022 admit card, Valid photo ID proof, PwD certificate if applicable with them to the examination centre.

Candidates will not be allowed to enter the test centre wearing their own face masks. The face mask will be provided at the test centre only.

They will be allotted seats indicating roll numbers at the test centre.

Candidates are not allowed to carry any instrument, Geometry, pencil box, handbag, purse or any kind of paper, stationery, textual material (printed or written material),

They must also not carry any electronic gadget, mobile phone, earphone, microphone, pager, calculator, DocuPen, slide rules, log tables, camera, tape recorder or other electronic devices to the examination centre.

The rough sheets will be provided to candidates in the examination hall for any calculation or writing work. Candidates have to hand over the same to the invigilator on completion of the test

If a candidate is found indulging in any unfair means practices, his/ her candidature will be cancelled and will be debarred for 3 years in the future.

India.com wishes best of luck to all aspirants.