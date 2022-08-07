CUET UG 2022 Latest Update: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will conduct the Common University Entrance Test- Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2022 from August 24 till August 28, 2022. Earlier, the examination was scheduled to be held between August 12 to 14, 2022. Candidates who have registered for the CUET UG Phase 2 exams can check the detailed schedule from the official website nta.ac.in and cuet.samarth.ac.in. According to the data provided by the UGC, a total of 15,811 candidates had objected to the test being conducted from August 12-14 and had requested the exam be rescheduled.Also Read - JEE Advanced 2022 Registration Begins Today at jeeadv.ac.in; Steps to Fill Application Form Here

“National Testing Agency had also given an option to the affected candidates to choose dates other than 12 to 14 August 2022, in case these dates were not suitable to them. 15811 candidates requested a date different from 12 to 14 August 2022. Similarly, many candidates have approached NTA requesting not to schedule their examination between 12 to 14 August as a series of festivals are falling during this period,” reads the official notification. Also Read - JEE Main 2022 July Session Result Not Today. Read Details Here

The fresh admit card will be released before the date of the examination. The Phase III examination will be conducted on August 17, 18, and 20, 2022. NTA has also created an exclusive grievance redressal e-mail. The grievances of candidates regarding subject combination, medium, question paper, etc. (if any) can be sent to cuetgrievance@nta.ac.in. Also Read - NEET UG 2022: NTA to Release NEET Answer Key Soon at neet.nta.nic.in; Read Details Here

Candidates must mention their Application Number while sending their grievance. The grievances will be addressed and examination for such candidates, if required, will also be conducted after 20 August 2022. The candidates are also advised to be in touch with the NTA website www.nta.ac.in for the latest updates regarding the examination.