CUET UG 2022 Update: The National Testing Agency, NTA is all set to begin the Common University Entrance Test(CUET) for Undergraduate courses on July 15, 2022. As per the earlier notification, CUET UG 2022 exam will be held on July 15, 16, 19, 20, and August 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, and 10, 2022. With just 2 weeks left for the exam, the Agency is likely to release the CUET 2022 Admit Card. Once released, candidates can download the admit card from the official website of CUET — cuet.samarth.ac.in.CUET 2022 will be conducted in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. As per reports, the Agency will also release the CUET 2022 advance intimation slip of the test city.

CUET 2022: How to Download CUET 2022 Admit Card?

Go to the official website of CUET — cuet.samarth.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “CUET UG 2022 Admit Card.”

Enter the login credentials.

Your CUET UG 2022 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

Download CUET UG 2022 hall ticket and take a printout of it for future reference.

CUET Admit Card Update: Candidates must also note that the CUET admit card 2022 will not be sent by post to anyone. Therefore it is mandatory for everyone to download the hall tickets online only. The CUET UG 2022 Admit card will include the details such as the name of the candidate, exam centre details, reporting time, exam centre, and instructions to be followed on the examination date.

CUET UG 2022: Check Time, Duration of Exams

Timing of Examination 09.00 a.m. to 12.15 p.m. (IST) 03.00 p.m. to 06.45 p.m. (IST) Duration of Examination* 45 or 60 Minutes to 195 Minutes* 45 Minutes to 225 Minutes*

Assuming the candidate takes all the offered Sections in the given slot. Also Read - UPSC, DRDO, Bank Of Baroda Recruitment: List of Top Govt Jobs For Candidates to Apply For This Week

Check Mode of Examination

The exam will be held in 13 languages — namely Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, Odiya, Bengali, Assamese, Punjabi, English, Hindi, and Urdu. Additionally, a candidate can also pick from 19 other languages such as French, German, Japanese, Russian, Bodo, Santhali, and many more.

Check Pattern of Question Paper

Objective type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). CUET will essentially have three parts. The examination will be divided into two three segments- the first one focusing on the language and the second one may be on the specific subject domain, for which the students are seeking admissions and the last one is based on general ability.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in, cuet.samarth.ac.in for the latest updates regarding the examination.