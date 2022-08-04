CUET-UG 2022 Exam: The CUET-UG exam in Kerala has been cancelled due to heavy rains in the state, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said. The CUET-UG 2022 exam which was scheduled to take place across Kerala cities in August 4, August 5 and August 6 has now been delayed. The fresh CUET-UG 2022 exam dates are yet to be announced.Also Read - CUET-UG Big Update: NTA Cancels CUET UG 2022 Second Shift of Day 1, Check New Exam Date

CUET-UG Exam Postponed: What NTA said in its statement

In a statement, the NTA said several students faced difficulty in reaching examination centres as heavy rains battered Kerala. “Due to heavy rain in many districts of Kerala in past few days, it has been brought to the notice of NTA that it may not be possible for a large number of candidates to reach the examination centre for CUET (UG) – 2022 within stipulated time as the movement will be very difficult and there may be disruption of power,” said Sadhana Parashar, Senior Director, NTA.

“Therefore, to support the student community, it has been decided to postpone the CUET (UG) – 2022 for the candidates who will be appearing in cities of Kerala State for 04, 05 and 06 August 2022,” she added.

The second phase of CUET-UG, which got under way in the rest of the country and nine cities abroad on Thursday, will continue until August 6. Nearly 6.8 lakh candidates had registered for the second phase of the test.

CUET-UG Exam: New exam dates to be announced soon

The fresh dates for CUET-UG Exam 2022 in Kerala will soon be announced by the NTA. The board will announce the new dates on its official website – cuet.samarth.ac.in. An official announcement on the new CUET-UG Exam 2022 dates are yet to be made. Stay tuned to India.com for all updates related to CUET-UG Exam 2022 date and time.