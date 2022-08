CUET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate, CUET UG 2022 Result 2022, in early September. Once released, students can check the CUET UG Result 2022 on official website – cuet.samarth.ac.in. The NTA CUET UG result 2022 will be sent to various concerned Central and other universities. On the basis of the result, the Universities and Colleges will release the cut-off list after which the new session of the first year will start in the colleges.Also Read - CUET PG 2022 Exam City Intimation Slips Released at cuet.nta.nic.in| Direct Link Here

From the academic year 2022-23, University Grants Commission (UGC) has announced the common entrance test as the sole admission criteria. A total of 73 universities across India have signed up for CUET 2022 for admission to various undergraduate courses.

CUET UG 2022: List of universities, colleges to accept common entrance test