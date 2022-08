CUET UG 2022: The fifth day of the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG) was glitch free with no issues being reported from 275 exam centres across the country on Monday, reports news agency PTI. However, in Arunachal Pradesh’s Itanagar, only three candidates could reach two exam centres at Itanagar due to a landslide. In one of the centres, 36 candidates were supposed to appear for the exam while the other had 154 students.Also Read - BSF Recruitment 2022: Salary Up to Rs 92,300; Apply For 323 Posts at rectt.bsf.gov.in

“Due to heavy flash floods and landslides in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh today i.e 08.08.2022 many candidates could not reach the Examination Centre due to the blockage of roads. Therefore, to support the student community, it has been decided to conduct a retest for the affected candidates of CUET (UG) – 2022,” NTA in an official notification said. Also Read - MPPSC Gynaecology Specialist Recruitment 2022: Register For 153 Posts Till September 07| Check Salary, Notification Here

“The test was conducted in 275 centres across the country involving 64,472 registered candidates. The exam went off well in all centres in both morning and evening sessions,” UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar added. “However, in two centres of Itanagar Rajiv Gandhi University and NIT where 36 and 154 candidates were scheduled to take the test, only 3 candidates could reach the centres due to a very heavy landslide. The examination of those candidates who couldn’t reach these two centres will be held in the period 24-28 August 2022,” he said. Also Read - JEE Advanced 2022 Registration Begins Today at jeeadv.ac.in; Exam on August 28

The second phase of CUET-Undergraduate which began on Thursday was marred with glitches causing trouble to students who were sent back from exam centres. Even on Thursday, the first shift of the exam was cancelled at several centres across 17 states, while the second shift was cancelled at all 489 centres. On Friday, the exam was cancelled at 50 centres.

Anticipating a similar situation on Saturday, the agency cancelled the CUET-UG for the day at 53 centres and sent messages to candidates about its postponement on Friday night. Earlier Kumar said there were “indications of sabotage” and hence the exams were cancelled at various centres. “There were reports and indications of sabotage in the process. NTA (National Testing Agency) immediately swung into action and cancelled and postponed examinations in centres which witnessed such a possibility. “Strict action will be taken against anyone involved in wilful sabotage of the process,” he had said.

The NTA had on Sunday announced that the test which was cancelled last week will now be conducted from August 24 to 28 and fresh admit cards will be issued. Candidates are also advised to be in touch with the NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in and https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/ for the latest updates regarding the exam.

(With PTI Inputs)