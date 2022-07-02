CUET 2022 Latest Update: The National Testing Agency is all set to begin the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 exam on July 15, 2022. This year, the CUET UG 2022 exam will be held on July 15, 16, 19, 20, and August 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, and 10, 2022. As per the reports, the Agency will soon release the CUET 2022 Admit Card soon. Once released, candidates can download the admit card and the detailed CUET UG 2022 schedule from the official website of CUET — cuet.samarth.ac.in. Also Read - IDBI Executive Admit Card 2022 Released at idbibank.in; Check Direct Link, Exam Date Here

CUET UG 2022: Check Time, Duration of Exams

Timing of Examination 09.00 a.m. to 12.15 p.m. (IST) 03.00 p.m. to 06.45 p.m. (IST) Duration of Examination* 45 or 60 Minutes to 195 Minutes* 45 Minutes to 225 Minutes*

CUET UG 2022: Check Medium of Examination

CUET UG 2022: Check Mode of Examination

The exam will be held in 13 languages — namely Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, Odiya, Bengali, Assamese, Punjabi, English, Hindi, and Urdu. Additionally, a candidate can also pick from 19 other languages such as French, German, Japanese, Russian, Bodo, Santhali, and many more.

CUET UG 2022: Check Pattern of Question Paper

Objective type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). CUET will essentially have three parts. The examination will be divided into two three segments- the first one focusing on the language and the second one may be on the specific subject domain, for which the students are seeking admissions and the last one is based on general ability.

CUET UG 2022: How to Download CUET 2022 Admit Card?