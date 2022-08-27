CUET Phase 6 Admit Card 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the Common University Entrance Test -Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2022. The hall ticket has been released for the examination to be held on August 30, 2022. Candidates can download the CUET UG Admit Card by visiting the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in. Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Register For 37 Posts at upsconline.nic.in; Check Last Date Here

"Admit Cards for the candidates whose examination is scheduled for 30 August 2022 (Tuesday) are being released today. The concerned candidates are required to download the same from the official website https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/," NTA in an official notification said. Below are the steps, and a direct link to download the hall tickets.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD CUET UG Phase 6 ADMIT Card 2022?

Visit the official website of CUET UG — cuet.samarth.ac.in

On the homepage, Click on the link that reads, “ Download CUET UG Admit Card. ”

” You can also click on the Login option given under the Candidates Activity section.

Enter the login credentials such as application number, date of birth, and captcha code.

Now, click on the “Download Admit Card” option.

Your CUET UG 2022 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout for future reference.