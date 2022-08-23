New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has launched an exclusive grievance redressal email for CUET aspirants with requests of rescheduling their test citing a clash with other exams. As per a PTI report, the move comes after several Common University Entrance Test (CUET) aspirants complained that their exam date is clashing with CBSE class 12 compartment exams beginning from today, August 23, 2022. Candidates can download the official notification from the official website(s), nta.ac.in and cuet.samarth.ac.in.Also Read - Indian Army 10+2 TES 48 Recruitment Notification 2022 Out; Apply For 90 Vacancies at joinindianarmy.nic.in

"NTA has now received requests from candidates to reschedule their test scheduled on August 23 in view of other examinations like CBSE compartment exam beginning from the same date. In view of the concerns, it has been decided to consider such requests favourably," NTA in an official notification said.

NTA CUET UG 2022 Grievance Redressal E-mail

The Agency has also created an exclusive grievance redressal e-mail for this purpose. The grievances of candidates regarding rescheduling of their tests in view of CBSE compartment exam should be sent to cuetug-dateclash@nta.ac.in," she added. The NTA has asked students to mention their application number in their email while sending their grievances.

“The fresh dates will be communicated to the affected candidates through their admit cards and public notice,” Parashar said. The fifth phase of the CUET, which is gateway for undergraduate admissions in central universities across the country, began on Sunday. A total of 2.36 lakh candidates are set to appear in the fifth phase while 1.91 lakh candidates will be appearing in Phase 6 on August 24, 25, and 26.

(With Inputs From PTI)