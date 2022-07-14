CUET UG 2022 Latest Update: Over 14.9 lakh aspirants this year will appear for CUET 2022 on Friday for admission to undergraduate programmes in Central Universities. As per the earlier schedule, CUET UG 2022 will be held in two shifts — first from 9 AM to 12:15 PM and the second between 3 PM and 6:45 PM. The National Testing Agency (NTA) had earlier announced that the CUET will begin on July 15, 2022 and end on August 10, 2022.Also Read - CUET-UG 2022 Updates: Packed Schedule Leaves Students Stressed; Helpline Numbers Issued

The qualified candidates will get admission to prestigious universities such as Delhi University, BHU, JNU, Vishwa Bharati University, Allahabad University, EFLU Hyderabad, TISS, Dr B R Ambedkar School of Economics University, Bengaluru (BASE University), National Rail and Transport Institute, Jamia Millia Islamia and Indira Gandhi National Open University. A total of 54 Central Universities will be taking admissions to UG courses based on the CUET 2022 score conducted by NTA.

The candidates must note that the CUET 2022 is an online computer-based test (CBT) and will be conducted in 13 languages to remove the disparity in board exams.

CUET 2022: Check exam day guidelines