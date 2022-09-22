New Delhi: The University Grants Commission released a tentative timeline for Admissions in UG Programmes on the basis of CUET- 2022 in different Central Universities. UGC chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar took to Twitter and wrote, “UGC has collected tentative timeline and other details of Admission in UG Programs on basis of CUET-2022 in different Central Universities. Students are encouraged to visit this UGC link under “Notices” section.”Also Read - CUET PG Result 2022 Soon at cuet.nta.nic.in; Here's A List of Top Colleges Accepting CUET PG Scores

Tentative Timeline of Admission in UG Programmes on the basis of CUET- 2022 in Central Universities Also Read - NEET PG Counselling 2022 Choice Filling Begins Tomorrow at mcc.nic.in. Read Details Here

The candidates should look at UGC link under the “Notices” section to find the details. Also Read - CUET PG Result 2022 Soon at cuet.nta.nic.in; Here's How To Check

UGC has collected tentative timeline and other details of Admission in UG Programmes on the basis of CUET- 2022 in different Central Universities. Students are encouraged to visit this UGC link under “Notices” section.https://t.co/QFodctDH2i pic.twitter.com/90xZtjG7ju — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) September 22, 2022



Earlier, the National Testing Agency had re-opened the CUET UG application correction window 2022 for the registered candidates to edit the CUET application form.

Candidates who wish to make the required changes in their CUET application form 2022 can do the same by visiting the official website – cuet.samarth.ac.in.