CUET-UG 2022: Three days before the first test date, the National Testing Agency (NTA) released the schedule for the Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate courses (CUET-UG), however, a section of students have alleged disparity in the datasheet. For the unversed, the NTA, in wake of a large number of subjects, has released unique date sheet of every individual candidate. This has not gone down well with the students (especially with those who are getting less time to prepare for the exams).

Taking to Twitter, students narrated their ordeal and urged authorities to extend the date of the exams scheduled for July. “Disparity in date sheet, completely unfair. Some students giving exams in August while some are in July, it’s a humble request to extend the date of exams”, a student tweeted.

Disparity in CUET Date sheet: Check out some of the other tweets here:-

What are you doing with our mental health..@DG_NTA . I have my exam on 15th and 16th July and I'm okay with it. But almost all my mates are having their exams in August (same subjects) is this justice?

Will you give us extra marks for appearing early in exam?#CUETUG2022 #NTA — Aastha Anand (@AasthaA45883201) July 12, 2022

How is this even fair?….. I am having my #CUETUG2022 in the first slot in 15th July . Some of my friends have their exam in August. Isnt this a severe case of disintegration and partiality …. #NTAScam #ntacuet playing with the future of many students… @dpradhanbjp @DG_NTA — Ayush Nayak (@AyushNayaki) July 12, 2022

And now the unthinkable by @EduMinOfIndia and @DG_NTA #CUETUG2022 exam dates announced from July 16 to Aug 8. How will it be a level playing field for those who get to know on July 11 that their exam is on July 16 vs those on Aug 8?@ndtv @IndiaToday @TimesNow @ZeeNews @cnnibn18 https://t.co/x38s9EBDQB — Vinay Inamdar (@ivinay25) July 11, 2022

#CUETUG2022 @DG_NTA DISPARITY IN DATESHEET,COMPLETELY UNFAIR.Some student giving exams on august while some in july,its a humble request to extend the datesheet of students giving exams in july. — Switzy (@Shariqu55104752) July 11, 2022

Literally feel bad for those students who have their both slots on 15 🥺#CUETUG2022 — 𝐒𝐀𝐊𝐒𝐇𝐀𝐌 (@albaatrross) July 12, 2022

‘Gross Mismanagement, Official Website Down’

Moreover, some students find it difficult to download the timetable owing to the heavy traffic on the official website (cuet.samarth.ac.in). Besides, alleging gross mismanagement, students and parents have also claimed that the NTA’s delay in releasing the schedule has added to their anxiety as they were ‘kept in dark’ over when and where the tests would be conducted.

“I swear this is so messed up. CUET is supposed to be in 3 DAYS and we don’t even know WHAT exam it is, what to prepare first, WHERE the exam is the mismanagement is out of this world I swear if the exam isn’t postponed now I don’t even know what will happen”, a candidate said.

‘Delay added to stress’, say students

“CUET-UG2022 schedule finalised just 3 days before test date! Now families have to hurriedly organise the logistics of travel to the cities with the allocated exam centres. The delay has only added to the stress for our students!”, RLD leader Jayant Singh said, extending support to students.

#CUETUG2022 schedule finalised just 3 days before test date! Now families have to hurriedly organise the logistics of travel to the cities with the allocated exam centres. The delay has only added to the stress for our students! — Jayant Singh (@jayantrld) July 12, 2022

When will we get the CUET UG admit card?

Exam begins on 15th but we don't even have the proper schedule yet.

Is it always the student who have to suffer?

Please do something for us..#CUETUG2022 #cuetug@DG_NTA — RAJ BHUWAN SHARMA (@9rajbhuwan) July 11, 2022

Why always some kids are privileged?

It's a national level exam where some people are giving exam on 15th july where as some are in 20 August..

They are getting so much time to prepare !

Play fair, everyone is equal. And moreover we are just students.#CUET#CUETUG2022 #Cuet2022 — Ayushi. (@aayushimajumder) July 12, 2022

For the unversed, the NTA yesterday issued the CUET 2022 advance intimation slip for examination city to the registered candidates. For every individual candidate, the conducting body has created a unique CUET 2022 date sheet. “In view of a large number of subjects, the unique date sheet of every individual candidate has been created. Advance intimation slip of examination centers to all candidates with date of examination and city of examination has also been issued on cuet official website,” an official told Hindustan Times.

The exam will be conducted in 2 phases. Meanwhile, the NTA is expected to release the admit cards of students who will appear in Phase 1 on Tuesday evening. Stay tuned to India.com for all the udpates on CUET-UG 2022 exams.