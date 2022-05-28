CUET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the application deadline of the Common University Admission Test (CUET) UG 2022 on Friday, May 27 and reopened the application window for the same. Students seeking admission to undergraduate courses in various central universities can now apply for the entrance test up to 9 pm on May 31 by registering on the official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in.Also Read - CUET UG 2022: Application Process Reopened Till May 31; Check Details HERE

"In view of the representations received from the candidates regarding giving them an opportunity to submit their Online Application Form for CUET (UG)- 2022, National Testing Agency has decided to provide the opportunity to the candidates to fill up the Online Application Form of CUET (UG) – 2022," an official statement read. "Already registered candidates who were unable to submit or complete their application form can log in using the application number and password to complete their application process," it added.

CUET is a national level entrance test for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses at participating universities across the country. The test is mandatory for students seeking admission to UG courses at central universities. For application form link, notification and other details, check the official website HERE.