CUET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will take strict actions against examination centres failed to conduct Common University Entrance Test -Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 exam on August 5, 2022. Taking cognisance of the inconvenience faced by the registered students in some of the CUET centres, NTA reviewed the entire situation yesterday and found that some of the centres failed to comply with the laid down protocols.

"Any incidence of non compliance/sabotage/ignorance will be viewed very seriously and strict action will be taken against those centres to ensure smooth conduct of examinations in future," NTA in a statement said. According to NTA, the grievances of affected students can be addressed at email cuetgrievance@nta.ac.in. Candidates must mention their application number in the subject.

As per the earlier notification, the postponed exam will now be held between August 12 to August 14, 2022. The same admit card will remain valid. Meanwhile, candidates are also advised to be in touch with NTA websites nta.ac.in and https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/for the latest updates regarding the examination.