CUET-UG 2022: Delayed release of the Central University Entrance Test undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 schedule has left students stressed. The entrance exam which was meant to de-stress kids added to the anxiety, claimed parents as the candidates have to appear for multiple exams in a day that too without any break. Besides, a section of candidates has also complained of disparity in the date sheet with each student having a different schedule, which means some students have their exams in the first 3-4 days while others will have to appear in August.Also Read - Postpone NEET UG 2022: Agitating Students Approach Education Ministry, Demand Postponement of Medical Exam

However, amid a lot of hue and cry, the National Testing Agency (NTA) released the admit cards for phase I examinations. Registered candidates can download their city intimation slip from the official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in — by logging in through their registered credentials. However, if students face any issues regarding downloading the City Intimation Slip/Admit Card, they can call at helpline numbers 011-40759000 or send an e-mail at cuetug@nta.ac.in.

Live Updates

  • 1:26 PM IST

    CUET-UG 2022 LIVE: Delhi govt schools help students prepare for CUET. Free coaching classes were provided to the students in various Delhi government schools for the CUET. Along with this, the students of the government schools were provided exposure to Computer-Based Tests (CBTs) through online mock test series.

  • 1:23 PM IST

  • 1:15 PM IST

    CUET-UG 2022 LIVE: Direct link to download CUET admit card

  • 1:12 PM IST

    CUET-UG 2022 LIVE: Nearly 8,10,000 candidates will take CUET UG 2022 in the first phase, commencing on July 15.

  • 1:08 PM IST

    CUET-UG 2022 LIVE: Steps to Download the CUET admit card 2022
    Follow the steps given below to download the CUET 2022 admit card
    Visit the official website of CUET UG – cuet.samarth.ac. in.
    Go to the “Sign In” option.
    Enter your application number and password in the login window.
    Click on the ‘Login’ button.
    Now, the CUET UG admit card will be displayed on the screen.
    Download and save the admit card for CUET UG 2022.

  • 1:04 PM IST

    CUET-UG 2022 LIVE: National Testing Agency (NTA) on July 12 released the admit cards for CUET UG. Students can download their NEET and CUET admit cards from neet.nta.nic.in and cuet.samarth.ac.in using their application number and date of birth.

  • 1:03 PM IST

    CUET-UG 2022 LIVE: This year, a total of 14,90,000 candidates have applied for the NTA CUET UG 2022 exam. Nearly 90 universities and their affiliated colleges will take admissions to UG programmes on the basis of CUET UG 2022 scores.