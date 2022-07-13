CUET-UG 2022: Delayed release of the Central University Entrance Test undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 schedule has left students stressed. The entrance exam which was meant to de-stress kids added to the anxiety, claimed parents as the candidates have to appear for multiple exams in a day that too without any break. Besides, a section of candidates has also complained of disparity in the date sheet with each student having a different schedule, which means some students have their exams in the first 3-4 days while others will have to appear in August.Also Read - Postpone NEET UG 2022: Agitating Students Approach Education Ministry, Demand Postponement of Medical Exam

However, amid a lot of hue and cry, the National Testing Agency (NTA) released the admit cards for phase I examinations. Registered candidates can download their city intimation slip from the official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in — by logging in through their registered credentials. However, if students face any issues regarding downloading the City Intimation Slip/Admit Card, they can call at helpline numbers 011-40759000 or send an e-mail at cuetug@nta.ac.in.

Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates on CUET-UG 2022 Exams