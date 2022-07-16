CUET UG 2022: The Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 phase 1 day 1 was conducted on July 15 across the country. However, some students reported being late at their examination centre while some candidates missed their exam due to last minute relocation of the examination centre. Soon after the chaos, media reports claimed that students will get a second chance to write the exam. Refuting to such reports, UGC chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar said that no retest will be held for those who missed Friday’s CUET.Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Exam Tomorrow; Check Important Instructions, Reporting Time, Other Details Here

As for those who arrived late, Chairman has explained that there is no provision of conducting a retest for such students. UGC Chairman has further urged the students to reach the examination centre 2 hours before the commencement of the examination, as mentioned in the admit cards.

NTA has also advised students to reach on time and reminded that people would not be allowed inside the exam halls after the reporting time.

“In some cases, a few students reached the centres after 9.30 pm, after the commencement of the first session in the morning slot. It is a common practice and it has already been conveyed to students that if they come 30 minutes after the commencement of the examination, they are not permitted to enter the centre,” UGC chairperson Prof M Jagadesh Kumar said.

CUET aspirants complain of last minute changes

Many students reported that due to last-minute changes they had to change their travel plans, and many of them couldn’t reach the centre on time.

The exam centres that were changed on Thursday included the Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT) in Dwarka — the centre was shifted to Delhi University’s north campus.

According to the NTA, the decision was conveyed to students through text messages, emails and automated phone calls.

Asked why the centres were changed a day before the exam, NTA director general Vineet Joshi told The Indian Express: “You keep testing the system. We do mock tests at a centre before every exam. If there is the slightest problem, we have to change the exam centre. There is no other way.”

Joshi also informed that special buses were stationed for those who had reached the original centre. “We had arranged buses at all the old centres to transport the students to the new centres, in case they missed the memo. For instance, the last bus from NSUT left at 8.30 am, which is the cut-off time to bar entry in the exam centre. So if you reached your original centre even a minute later than 8.30 am, you wouldn’t have been able to take the exam there anyway. If you reached on time, then you would have been safely transported in our buses to the new centre. They were all ferried to the new centre and were allowed to begin the exam much after 9 am,” he said.

CUET is the single gateway exam to seek admission to undergraduate programmes across 45 central universities. This is the first year of the exam, which is being held.