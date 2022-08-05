CUET-UG 2022 2022: Owing to technical issues, the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday cancelled the second shift of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 phase II. The conducting body said that several centres were unable to get access to the question papers due to technical issues. Several centres were not even able to conduct the first shift of the exam due to the same reason. Taking to Twitter, many students narrated their grievances. “Many parents and students have rung up complaining of utter chaos at CUET centres. Made to wait for hours, then told of a technical glitch, exam to be held on another day now! I know it’s year one but this is bad planning! Unfair on students waiting to get into college”, a student tweeted.Also Read - CUET UG 2022 Exam Postponed In Kerala Amid Heavy Rains, New Dates To Be Announced Soon At cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET-UG 2022 Cancelled: Students Narrate Their Ordeal On Twitter

#CUETUG2022 nightmare continues, #CUET Exam cancelled in Noida for 2nd Consecutive Day pic.twitter.com/EaHJX7kNKr — Education Reporter (@EducationRepor2) August 5, 2022

It’s safe to say that CUET has turned out to be NTA’s biggest disaster so far. Everything that could’ve gone wrong, went wrong. #Cuet2022 #CUET — Sonia (@Soniavatss) August 4, 2022

Oh wow? Standing in sun for the last 1.30 hours and still no notification regarding it. Students are suffering. — Ram Narayan Singh (@singhvaibhavram) August 5, 2022

CUET-UG 2022 Cancelled: NTA’s Statement

“The question paper for the second shift of the examination could only be uploaded at 5 pm and the download at 489 centres could start at 5:25 pm, while the exam was scheduled to begin from 3 pm,” NTA said. For the unversed, the second shift of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 phase II was supposed to begin at 3 pm.

Candidates can use the same admit card for the rescheduled exam. Those unable to appear for the exam on the new dates, can send an e-mail to datechange@nta.ac.in mentioning their desired date and roll number.

CUET-UG 2022 Cancelled in Kerala

Earlier on Thursday, the CUET-UG exam in Kerala was cancelled due to heavy rains in the state. The CUET-UG 2022 exam which was scheduled to take place across Kerala cities in August 4, August 5 and August 6 was delayed. The fresh CUET-UG 2022 exam dates are yet to be announced.