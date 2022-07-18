CUET UG 2022 Latest Update: The National Testing Agency(NTA) on Monday released an important notice for the students planning to appear for Common Entrance Test- Undergraduate, CUET-UG exam tomorrow, July 19, 2022. As per the notification, the exam centre of the candidates will remain the same as mentioned in their admit cards. Candidates are required to report to the designated exam centre as specified. One can check the notification from the CUET’s website — cuet.samarth.ac.in.Also Read - BDL Recruitment 2022: Registration For 18 Managerial Posts Begins at bdl-india.in| Details Inside

"Several queries have been received from candidates regarding change of Centre for their examination scheduled on 19 July 2022. Candidates are hereby informed that they should go to the Centre mentioned on their Admit Card downloaded from the website https://cuet.samarth.ac.in," NTA in an official notice said.

How to Check CUET UG 2022 Notification?

Visit the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Urgent announcement regarding CUET (UG)-2022 scheduled on 19 July 2022 – reg.”

The CUET UG notification will appear on the screen.

Download the notification.

CUET UG 2022: Check Other Details

The first phase of the CUET 2022 exam has started on July 15, 2022. The CUET UG Phase 1 exam will end on July 20, 2022. The exam is being conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Currently, the NTA CUET exam is being held in 510 cities across India and 13 cities outside India.