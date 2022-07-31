CUET Phase 2 Admit card 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to release the admit card for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate(CUET-UG 2022) Phase 2 exams today, July 31, 2022. Registered candidates can download the CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 Admit Card by logging into the official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in. To access the CUET UG 20222 Phase 2 Hall Ticket, a candidate needs to enter his/her application number and date of birth.Also Read - PPSC Recruitment 2022: Register For 75 Junior Auditor Posts Till August 12| Read Details Here

When Will NTA Conduct CUET UG 2022 phase 2 exams 2022?

This year, NTA will conduct the CUET UG 2022 phase 2 exams between August 4 to August 20, 2022. Meanwhile, CUET-UG Phase 1 was held on July 15, 16, 19, and 20, 2022. About 6.8 lakh candidates have registered for the phase two exam.

Exam Timing: The CUET exam will be held in two shifts. The morning shift exam will begin at 9:00 AM and will conclude at 12:15 PM. As per the information bulletin of CUET UG, the afternoon shift will begin at 3:00 PM and will be over at 6:45 PM.

How to Download/Check CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 Admit Card?

Go to the official website of CUET UG — cuet.samarth.ac.in Look for the link that reads, “CUET UG 2022 Admit Card” available on the homepage. Enter the login credentials such as application number and date of birth and click on the submit option. Your CUET UG 2022 Admit Card will appear on the screen. Download CUET UG 2022 hall ticket.

Candidates are advised to take a printout of the admit card for future reference. No candidate will be allowed to appear at the examination Centre, on the date and shift/time other than that allotted to him/her in his/her Admit Card. CUET UG 2022 examination will be held for admissions in 43 central universities, 13 state universities, 12 deemed universities, and 18 private universities.