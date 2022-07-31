CUET Phase 2 Admit card 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to release the admit card for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate(CUET-UG 2022) Phase 2 exams today, July 31, 2022. Registered candidates can download the CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 Admit Card by logging into the official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in. To access the CUET UG 20222 Phase 2 Hall Ticket, a candidate needs to enter his/her application number and date of birth.Also Read - PPSC Recruitment 2022: Register For 75 Junior Auditor Posts Till August 12| Read Details Here
When Will NTA Conduct CUET UG 2022 phase 2 exams 2022?
This year, NTA will conduct the CUET UG 2022 phase 2 exams between August 4 to August 20, 2022. Meanwhile, CUET-UG Phase 1 was held on July 15, 16, 19, and 20, 2022. About 6.8 lakh candidates have registered for the phase two exam.
Exam Timing: The CUET exam will be held in two shifts. The morning shift exam will begin at 9:00 AM and will conclude at 12:15 PM. As per the information bulletin of CUET UG, the afternoon shift will begin at 3:00 PM and will be over at 6:45 PM.
How to Download/Check CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 Admit Card?
- Go to the official website of CUET UG — cuet.samarth.ac.in
- Look for the link that reads, “CUET UG 2022 Admit Card” available on the homepage.
- Enter the login credentials such as application number and date of birth and click on the submit option.
- Your CUET UG 2022 Admit Card will appear on the screen.
- Download CUET UG 2022 hall ticket.
Candidates are advised to take a printout of the admit card for future reference. No candidate will be allowed to appear at the examination Centre, on the date and shift/time other than that allotted to him/her in his/her Admit Card. CUET UG 2022 examination will be held for admissions in 43 central universities, 13 state universities, 12 deemed universities, and 18 private universities.