CUET Phase 2 Admit card 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the admit card for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate(CUET-UG) Phase 2 exams tomorrow, July 31, 2022. Candidates planning to appear for the exam can download the CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 Admit Card through the official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in. This year, the CUET UG 2022 phase 2 exams will be conducted between August 4 to August 20, 2022. As per the earlier notification, CUET-UG Phase 1 was held on July 15, 16, 19, and 20, 2022.

The CUET exam will be held in two shifts. The morning shift exam will be held from 9:00 AM to 12:15 PM. Meanwhile, the afternoon shift will begin at 3:00 PM and will be over at 6:45 PM. Below are the steps and a direct link to download the CUET UG 2022 Hall Ticket.

How to Download CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 Admit Card?

1. Visit the official website of CUET — cuet.samarth.ac.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “CUET UG 2022 Admit Card.”

3. Enter the login credentials such as application number and date of birth and click on the submit option.

4. Your CUET UG 2022 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download CUET UG 2022 hall ticket and take a printout of it for future reference.

CUET UG 2022: Check Marking Scheme

For Multiple Choice Questions: To answer a question, the candidates need to choose one option corresponding to the correct answer or the most appropriate answer.

Correct answer or the most appropriate answer : Five marks (+5)

: Five marks (+5) Any incorrect option marked will be given minus one mark (-1).

will be given minus one mark (-1). Unanswered/Marked for Review will be given no mark (0).

for Review will be given no mark (0). If more than one option is found to be correct then Five marks (+5) will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct options.

If all options are found to be correct then Five marks (+5) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question.

If none of the options is found correct or a question is found to be wrong or a question is dropped, then all candidates who have attempted the dropped question will be given five marks(+5) marks.

The Candidates may please note that Admit Cards will not be sent by post. In no case, the duplicate Admit Card for Common University Entrance Test 2022 would be issued at the Examination Centres.

CUET UG 2022: Documents You Need to Carry to Exam Centre