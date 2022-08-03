CUET UG 2022 Latest Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to begin the Common University Entrance Test, Undergraduate(CUET-UG 2022) Phase 2 exams from tomorrow, August 04, 2022. As per the earlier schedule, CUET UG 2022 will be held in two shifts — first from 9 AM to 12:15 PM and the second between 3 PM and 6:45 PM. The examination has been scheduled for approximately 14,90,000 candidates, with approximately 8,10,000 candidates in the first slot and approximately 6,80,000 candidates in the second slot.Also Read - ITBP Constable Recruitment 2022: Apply For 108 Posts From August 19 | Check Notification, Other Details Here

CUET UG Phase 2 Admit Card 2022

Only Registered candidates will be able to download their CUET 2022 UG admit card from the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in. It is to be noted that the admit card has been released for the exams scheduled to be held on August 04, 05, and 06, 2022.

Mode of Examination

The examination will be held in Computer Based Test(CBT) mode.

Exam Duration

Slot 1: 09:00 AM o 12:15 PM (IST)

Slot 2: 03:00 PM to 06:45 PM (IST)

Reporting Time

Slot 1: 7:20 AM

Slot 2: 1:40 PM

The gate closing time for CUET phase 2 slot 1 and slot 2 is 8:30 am and 2:30 pm respectively.

Check Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates are advised to report at the Examination Center well in time i.e. 2 hours before commencement of the examination. The aspirants need to check the reporting time at the centre, gate closing time of centre, shift and timings of test, venue of test as indicated on the CUET UG admit card. A candidate who does not possess a valid Admit Card and authorized Photo ID shall not be permitted to take the examination under any circumstances by the Centre Superintendent. Candidates are NOT allowed to carry Instruments, Geometry or Pencil box, Handbag, Purse, any kind of Paper/ Stationery/ Textual material (printed or written material), Eatables and Water (loose or packed), Mobile Phone/ Earphone/ Microphone/ Pager, Calculator, DocuPen, Slide Rules, Log Tables, Camera, Tape Recorder, Electronic Watches with facilities of calculator, any metallic item or electronic gadgets/ devices in the Examination Hall/Room.

Documents You Need to Carry to the Examination Hall

As per the Information Bulletin of CUET UG, Candidates MUST bring the following documents on the day of examination at the test centre. Check the list of documents here.

Print copy of Admit Card along with Self Declaration (Undertaking) downloaded from the NTA Website (a clear printout on A4 size paper) duly filled in. One passport size photograph (same as uploaded on the Online Application Form) for pasting on the specific space in the Attendance Sheet at Centre during the examination. Any one of the authorized photo IDs (must be original, valid, and non-expired) – School Identity Card/ PAN card/ Driving License/ Voter ID/ Passport/ Aadhaar Card (With photograph)/E-Aadhaar with photograph/ Ration Card with photograph/ Class 12 Board Admit Card with photograph/ Bank Passbook with Photograph. PwBD certificate issued by the authorized medical officer, if claiming the relaxation under PwBD category.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in, cuet.samarth.ac.in for the latest updates regarding the examination.