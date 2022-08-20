CUET UG Phase 5 Exam 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG) Phase 5 exams from tomorrow, August 21, 2022. Eligible candidates are advised to download the CUET UG Admit Card 2022 by visiting the official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in. A total of 2.01 lakh will appear for CUET UG 2022 phase 5 exams. In order to access the CUET admit card 2022, a registered candidate needs to enter his/ her application numbers and dates of birth.Also Read - Joint CSIR UGC NET 2022 Correction Window Opens at csirnet.nta.nic.in; Steps to Edit Application Form Here

"Some of the candidates who were originally scheduled to take the Examination in Phase 3 i.e. 07, 08, and 10 August 2022, were informed through their Admit Cards that they will be taking the Examination (in Phase 5) on 21, 22, and 23 August 2022. Their Admit Cards mentioning the centres of examination will be released on 17 August 2022," NTA in an official notification said.

CUET UG Phase 5: Check Exam Dates Here

CUET UG Phase 5: 21, 22, and 23 August 2022

Here’s How to Download CUET UG Phase 5 Admit Card 2022

Visit the official website of CUET UG — cuet.samarth.ac.in On the homepage, Click on the link that reads, “Download CUET UG Admit Card.” You can also click on the Login option given under the Candidates Activity section. Enter the login credentials such as application number, date of birth, and captcha code. Now, click on the “Download Admit Card” option. Your CUET UG 2022 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen. Download CUET UG 2022 hall ticket and take a printout of it for future reference

CUET UG 2022: Check Exam Day Guidelines, Documents You Need to Carry to Exam Hall

As per the Information Bulletin of CUET UG 2022, the aspirants need to check the reporting time at the centre, gate closing time of centre, shift, and timings of test, venue of test as indicated on the CUET UG admit card.

The CUET aspirants need to report to the exam centres before the reporting time.

Documents : Admit card along with Self Declaration (Undertaking) downloaded from the NTA Website (a clear printout on A4 size paper) duly filled in.

: Admit card along with Self Declaration (Undertaking) downloaded from the NTA Website (a clear printout on A4 size paper) duly filled in. CUET 2022 UG phase 5 exam-takers will have to take an additional photograph (same as uploaded on the application form).

The candidates also need to carry with them required documents such as CUET 2022 admit card, Valid photo ID proof, PwD certificate if applicable.

Personal hand sanitizer (50 ml)

Personal transparent water bottle

Sugar tablets/fruits (like banana/apple/orange) in case the candidate is diabetic.

A simple transparent Ball Point Pen.

The candidates should also regularly visit the NTA website www.nta.ac.in for the latest updates regarding the examination.