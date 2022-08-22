CUET UG 2022 Latest Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET-UG) exam scheduled to be held on August 23, 2022, in view of other examinations like the CBSE compartment exam. This move was taken by NTA to avoid a clash with the CBSE compartment exams. Registered candidates can check the detailed notification from the official website nta.ac.in and cuet.samarth.ac.in. “NTA has now received requests from candidates to re-schedule their examinations scheduled on 23rd August 2022, in view of other examinations like CBSE compartment exam beginning from 23rd August 2022. In view of the above, it has been decided to consider such requests favourably,” NTA in an official notification said.Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Result Date, Time Schedule Soon at neet.nta.nic.in: Check Qualifying Criteria, Percentile Here

The revised CUET 2022 exam dates for the August 23 exam will be released soon through the public notice and CUET admit card. Earlier, NTA released the CUET UG Phase 6 Admit Card 2022. This year, a total of 1.91 lakh candidates will be appearing in Phase 6 exams, scheduled to be held on August 24, 25, 26, and August 30, 2022. However, the CUET Phase 6 admit card was released for the examination scheduled to be held on August 24, 25, and 26, 2022.

NTA CUET UG 2022 Grievance Redressal E-mail

NTA has also created an exclusive grievance redressal e-mail for this purpose. The grievances of candidates regarding re-scheduling of their tests in view of the CBSE Compartment exam should be sent to cuetugdateclash@nta.ac.in. Candidates must mention their application number in their email while sending their grievances.

More About CUET UG 2022

National Testing Agency is conducting the Common University Entrance Test CUET (UG) – 2022 from July 15, 2022, onwards at 489 Examination Centres located in 259 cities across India and 10 cities outside India. The candidates should regularly visit the NTA website www.nta.ac.in and https://cuet.samarth.ac.in for the latest updates regarding the examination.