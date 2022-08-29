CUET UG 2022 Latest News: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 phase six last day exam tomorrow, August 30, 2022. Earlier today, the Agency has released an important notification. As per the notice, the candidates who could not attempt the examination of some subjects due to technical issues on the earlier day will also take the exam tomorrow.Also Read - ITBP Constable Recruitment 2022: Apply For 52 Posts at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in| Class 10th Pass Eligible

"There are some candidates who will also be appearing for CUET (UG) – 2022 on 30 August 2022 again as they could not attempt some subjects because of some technical issues on the earlier day of Examination." NTA in an official notification said.

The notification further added, "For those candidates, it is reiterated that they will attempt only those Question paper(s) tomorrow for which they faced technical issues. Instructions regarding the same will also be displayed during the examination on 30 August 2022 to the concerned candidates." Candidates are advised to download the CUET UG Phase 6 Admit Card by visiting the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Direct Link: Check CUET UG Latest Notification Here

Direct Link: Download CUET UG Phase 6 Admit Card 2022

HOW TO DOWNLOAD CUET UG Phase 6 ADMIT Card 2022?

Visit the official website of CUET UG — cuet.samarth.ac.in

On the homepage, Click on the link that reads, “ Download CUET UG Admit Card. ”

” You can also click on the Login option given under the Candidates Activity section.

Enter the login credentials such as application number, date of birth, and captcha code.

Now, click on the “Download Admit Card” option.

Your CUET UG 2022 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout for future reference.

The Agency is conducting Common University Entrance Test – 2022 from July 15, 2022, onwards at 489 Examination Centres located in 259 cities across India and 10 cities outside India. The candidates should regularly visit the NTA website www.nta.ac.in and cuet.samarth.ac.in regarding Answer Key challenge and Result.