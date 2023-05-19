Home

Education

CUET UG 2023 Admit Card Released at cuet.samarth.ac.in; Exam From May 21. Direct Link Here

CUET UG 2023 Admit Card Direct Link: CUET Aspirants can check and download NTA CUET Admit Card 2023 by logging into the official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in.

CUET UG 2023 Admit Card Expected to Release Today; Exams Begins May 21

CUET UG 2023 Admit Card Direct Link: The National Testing Agency(NTA) has released the admit card for the Common University Test- Undergraduate (CUET UG) examination today, May 19, 2023. CUET Aspirants can check and download NTA CUET Admit Card 2023 by logging into the official website — . The candidate will appear in the examination at the given Centre on the date and shift/timing as indicated in his/her e-Admit Card.

“Admit Card for the candidates whose examinations are scheduled on 21, 22, 23, and 24 May 2023 is releasing today 19 May 2023. The candidates scheduled for these dates will be appearing for the subjects mentioned in their Admit Card. Some candidates may have chosen subjects other than those being displayed on the Admit Card, these will be issued subsequently, “NTA in an official notification said.

The CUET (UG) – 2023 is being conducted by NTA in Computer-Based Test (CBT) Mode for about 14.99 lacs candidates at various Examination Centres located in 295 cities across India and abroad.

How to Download NTA CUET UG Admit Card 2023?

The CUET (UG) – 2023 has been scheduled for 14, 99, 778 candidates who have opted for 64,35,050 Test Papers. These candidates have applied for 48,779 unique combinations of subjects across 250 Central, State, and other participating universities / Institutions / Organizations for the Academic session 2023-2024. Check step by step guide to download CUET UG Admit Card 2023.

Visit the official website — .

Look for the link that reads, “Download CUET UG Admit Card 2023.”

You will be redirected to a new webpage.

Enter the login credentials such as registration number, date of birth, and password.

Your CUET UG Admit Card 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

Some candidates may have chosen subjects other than those being displayed on the Admit Card, these will be issued subsequently. “Admit Card for the candidates whose examinations are scheduled on other dates will also be released subsequently,” NTA added.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for CUET (UG) – 2023, he/she may contact 011 – 40759000 / 011 – 69227700 or e-mail at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in Candidates are advised to regularly visit NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in, and https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/ for the latest updates regarding the examination.

