CUET UG 2023 Admit Card Expected to Release Today; Exams Begins May 21

The Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June 2023 session will be conducted on July 30, 2023.

CUET UG 2023 Admit Card Release Date And Time: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will release the admit card for the Common University Test- Undergraduate (CUET UG) examination anytime soon. As per reports, NTA CUET UG 2023 Admit Card will be released today, May 18, 2023. However, NTA has not issued CUET UG admit card release date and time. Once released, aspirants can check and download NTA CUET Admit Card 2023 by logging into the official website— https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/. The candidate will appear in the examination at the given Centre on the date and shift/timing as indicated in his/her e-Admit Card.

To access the NTA CUET 2023 Hall ticket, a student needs to enter his/her application number and date of birth. The Practice Questions for all the subjects/languages/General Test covered under CUET (UG)-2023, have already been displayed at http://203.122.47.149:7999/.

CUET UG 2023 Exam Date

As per the NTA’s examination calendar for the 2023-24 academic year, the CUET 2023 will be conducted from May 21, 2023, Previously scheduled to take place until May 30, the CUET examination date 2023 will now take place till June 6. The buffer days of two days have been kept reserved for future contingencies on June 7 and June 8, 2023.

To recall readers, NTA has already released the CUET advance city intimation slip 2023 for exams scheduled to be held from May 21 and May 28, 2023.

How to Download NTA CUET UG Admit Card 2023?

Visit the official website — .

Look for the link that reads, “Download CUET UG Admit Card 2023.”

You will be redirected to a new webpage.

Enter the login credentials such as registration number, date of birth, and password.

Your CUET UG Admit Card 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

The candidates are also advised to be in touch with the NTA website(s) and / for the latest updates regarding the examination.

