CUET UG 2023 Admit Card for June 9-11 Exams Released | Check Steps to Download Hall Ticket Here

The candidates who will be appearing for the June 9, 10, and 11 examinations can visit the official website for CUET UG, i.e., cuet.samarth.ac.in, to check and download their individual admit cards.

Photo-IANS

CUET 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate, CUET UG 2023, admit cards. The candidates who will be appearing for the June 9, 10, and 11 examinations can visit the official website for CUET UG, i.e., cuet.samarth.ac.in, to check and download their individual admit cards. Below, we have mentioned the steps via which they can download the admit card.

It reads, “In continuation to the Public Notices dated: 19 May 2023, dated: 22 May 2023, dated: 27 May 2023, and dated: 02 June 2023, Admit Cards for Common University Entrance Test (UG) – 2023 are now being released for about 187011 candidates scheduled for aforesaid examination on 09, 10, and 11 June 2023.”

The admit cards have been released for 1,87,011 candidates.

STEPS TO DOWNLOAD

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can download the admit card:

Visit the official website, i.e., cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Click on the link that reads, ‘Download admit card’.

A new page will appear on the screen.

Enter the asked credentials and click on the submit option.

Admit card will appear on the screen.

Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.