Home

Education

CUET UG 2023 Admit Card Released For May 25 to 28 Exam Dates: Here’s How to Download Hall Ticket

CUET UG 2023 Admit Card Released For May 25 to 28 Exam Dates: Here’s How to Download Hall Ticket

CUET UG 2023 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday released CUET UG 2023 Admit Card for May 25, 26, 27 and 28, exams. The candidates now can download the admit card on the official

CUET UG 2023 Admit Card Released For May 25 to 28 Exam Dates: Here’s How to Download Hall Ticket

CUET UG 2023 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday released CUET UG 2023 Admit Card for May 25, 26, 27 and 28, exams. The candidates now can download the admit card on the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in. Candidates need to carefully go through the instructions provided in the admit card and the information bulletin.

Candidates need to read the subject-specific instructions and other guidelines mentioned in the question paper and follow them accordingly.

You may like to read

If students are facing any difficulty in downloading the CUET (UG) – 2023 admit card, they can reach out to the helpline numbers 011-40759000 / 011-69227700 or email cuet-ug@nta.ac.in for assistance.

To know more about latest information regarding the examination, candidates need to regularly visit the NTA websites, www.nta.ac.in, and https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/.

CUET UG 2023 Admit Card: Here’s How to Download

First candidates need to visit official site of NTA CUET at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

They, you will have to click on CUET UG 2023 Admit Card link on home page.

After this, you will have to enter login details and click on submit.

Then the admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES