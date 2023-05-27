Home

Education

CUET UG 2023 Admit Card Released For May 29 to June 2 Exams; Know How to Download

CUET UG 2023 Admit Card Released For May 29 to June 2 Exams; Know How to Download

CUET UG 2023 Admit Card Link: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) examination today, May 27, 2023. The admit c

CUET UG 2023 Admit Card Released For May 25 to 28 Exam Dates: Here’s How to Download Hall Ticket

CUET UG 2023 Admit Card Link: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) examination today, May 27, 2023. The admit card has been released for the examination scheduled for May 29, 30, 31, and June 01, 02 2023. Aspirants can check and download NTA CUET Admit Card 2023 by logging into the official website— /. The candidate will appear in the examination at the given Centre on the date and shift/timing as indicated in his/her e-Admit Card.

“The candidates scheduled to appear on 29, 30, 31 May and 01, 02 June 2023 are required to download their Admit Card of CUET (UG) – 2023 (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) from the website https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/ w.e.f. 27 May 2023 and go through the instructions contained therein as well as in the Information Bulletin,” NTA in an official notification said.

You may like to read

To access the CUET UG Admit Card 2023, a student needs to enter his/her application number and date of birth.

How to Download NTA CUET UG Admit Card 2023?

Visit the official website — .

Look for the link that reads, “Download CUET UG Admit Card 2023.”

You will be redirected to a new webpage.

Enter the login credentials such as registration number, date of birth, and password.

Your CUET UG Admit Card 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

Some candidates may have chosen subjects other than those being displayed on the Admit Card, these will be issued subsequently. City Intimation Slip / Admit Card in respect of subjects with medium opted in the application

but not visible above will be displayed in due course. Admit Card for the candidates whose examinations are scheduled on later date(s) will also be released subsequently. Candidates are advised to regularly visit NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in, and https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/ for the latest updates regarding the examination.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES