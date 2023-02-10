Home

CUET UG 2023 Exam: From Registration Fees to Subject Choices; Check Major Changes Introduced By NTA

CUET UG 2023 Registration: Eligible candidates can fill up the CUET UG application form by visiting the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in and nta.ac.in.

CUET UG 2023 Registration Date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has already started the registration process for the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG). Eligible candidates can fill up the CUET UG application form by visiting the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in and nta.ac.in. The last date for submission of the application form is March 12. The second edition of the CUET-UG will be conducted from May 21 to May 31, 2023. CUET (UG) – 2023 will completely be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Check Official Websites Here

CUET UG 2023 Registration Date: Check Details Here

Online Submission of Application Form 09 February to 12 March 2023 (Up to 09:00 P.M.)

Last date of successful transaction of fee through Credit / Debit Card / Net-Banking/ UPI: 12 March 2023 (up to 11:50 P.M.)

Correction in Particulars: 15 March to 18 March 2023(Up to 11:50 P.M.)

Announcement of the City of Examination: 30 April 2023

Downloading of Admit Cards from the NTA website: Second week of the May 2023

Date of Examination: 21 May 2023 onwards

Display of Recorded Responses and Answer Keys: To be announced later on the website

Website(s): www.nta.ac.in, https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/

Declaration of Result on the NTA website: To be announced later on the website

The NTA has made significant changes in the CUET 2023 exam. Aspirants are advised to check the changes introduced for CUET UG 2023 here.

CUET UG 2023: Check Major Changes Introduced by NTA

CUET UG 2023 Registration Fees

According to the information brochure, for CUET (UG) – 2023, fees will be charged based on the number of subjects chosen by the candidates. As per the CUET UG information Bulletin, general category students opting for up to four subjects were required to pay Rs 650 as a registration fee. However, this year, aspirants belonging to the general category are required to pay a fee of Rs 750 for up to 3 subjects.

Number of subject choices

This academic year, a candidate can choose up to 10 Subjects for giving the exam. Earlier, candidates applying for the exam could last year choose 9 subjects only.

Number of slots

This academic year, the examination will be conducted on multiple days in three slots per day. However, NTA conducted the CUET examination in two slots last year.

Number of questions to be attempted reduced

The Testing Agency has reduced the number of questions to be attempted by candidates for the CUET UG 2023 exam. Section 1A and 1B has the same pattern, and the number of questions to be attempted in section 2 and 3 has been reduced. Check the details below.

Section Subjects Questions to be attempted in CUET 2023 Questions to be attempted in CUET 2022 Section 1A – Languages There are 13 different languages. Any of these languages may be chosen. 40 questions to be attempted out of 50 in each language 40 questions out of 50 in each language Section 1B – Language There are 20 Languages. Any of these languages may be chosen. 40 questions to be attempted out of 50 in each language 40 questions out of 50 in each language Section 2-Domain There are 27 Domains specific subjects being offered under this section. 35/40 Questions to be attempted out of 45/50. 40 questions out of 50 in each subject Section 3 – General Test For any such undergraduate programme /programmes being offered by Universities where a General Test is being used for admission 50 Questions to be attempted out of 60 60 questions out of 75

How to Fill CUET UG Application Form?

The entire application process for CUET (UG) – 2023 is online, including uploading scanned images/documents, payment of fees, and printing of the Confirmation Page

Visit the official website of Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG) at cuet.samarth.ac.in and nta.ac.in .

and . Look for the registration link.

Register yourself on the portal by providing the basic details.

Fill up the application form. Upload the necessary documents.

Pay the application fee and submit the application form.

Take a printout of the submitted application form for future reference.

CUET UG Application FormDirect Link

Common University Entrance Test (CUET (UG) – 2023) will be conducted in 13 mediums across India for admission into the Undergraduate Programmes in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for all the Central Universities (CUs) and participating Universities in India for the academic year 2023-24. The candidates are also advised to be in touch with the NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in and https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/ for the latest updates regarding the exam.

