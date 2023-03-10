Home

CUET UG 2023 Registration Date Extended; Apply Now at cuet.samarth.ac.in

All those candidates who have not filled up the CUET Application form 2023 can do so by visiting the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in. Earlier, the last date to apply was March 11, 2023.

The CUET UG 2023 registration date might be extended as more universities are expected to select the test for admissions.

CUET UG 2023 Application Form: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration last date for Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG) till March 30, 2023. All those candidates who have not filled up the CUET Application form 2023 can do so by visiting the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in. Earlier, the last date to apply was March 11, 2023.

University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman, Mamidala Jadagesh Kumar took to Twitter, “The online Application Form for the CUET (UG) – 2023 has been extended as per the details given below. For more information, please visit http://nta.ac.in and https://cuet.samarth.ac.in.”

The online Application Form for the CUET (UG) – 2023 has been extended as per the details given below. For more information, please visit https://t.co/cUvZGrXKqR and https://t.co/6511A38EDk pic.twitter.com/rtE8RoUQrK — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) March 10, 2023

CUET UG 2023 Application Form: Check Important Dates

NAME OF THE ACTIVITY CHECK IMPORTANT DATES HERE Online Submission of Application Form 09 February Last Date for submission of online application 30 March 2023 (up to 9:50 P.M.) Last date of payment of online fee 30 March 2023 (up to 11:50 P.M.) Correction in Particulars 1 April to 03 April 2023 Announcement of the City of Examination April 30, 2023 Date of Examination 21 May 2023 onwards Display of Recorded Responses and

Answer Keys To be announced later on the website

CUET UG 2023 Application Form: Check Eligibility Criteria

For appearing in the CUET (UG) – 2023, there is no age limit for the candidates. The candidates who have passed the class 12 /equivalent examination or are appearing in 2023 irrespective of their age can appear in CUET (UG) – 2023 examination. However, the candidates will be required to fulfill the age criteria (if any) of the University / Institution / Organization in which they are desirous of taking admission.

CUET UG 2023 Application Correction Window

NTA will open the CUET UG 2023 application correction window between April 1 to April 3, 2023. During this time period, candidates can edit their application forms.

CUET UG 2023 Exam City Slip

The NTA CUET UG 2023 exam city will be announced on April 30, 2023.

NTA CUET UG 2023 Exam Date

The National Testing Agency will conduct the entrance examiantion between May 21 to 31, 2023, while June 1 to June 7, 2023, have been kept reserved for future contingencies. The examination will be held on multiple days, in three shifts in a day. The candidates are also advised to be in touch with the NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in and

https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/ for the latest updates regarding the exam.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.