CUET UG 2023: NTA Releases Important Notice For Tamil Nadu Aspirants. Read Here

CUET UG 2023 Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA), the exam conducting body has released an important notice only for Tamil Nadu students, who are planning to appear for Common University Entrance Test (CUET (UG) – 2023) examination. According to the official notice, NTA has decided that candidates of Tamil Nadu who have passed the Class 10 examination in the year 2021 can apply for the CUET UG exam. The options of ‘passing year’ and ‘school board’ will be disabled and the associated fields for Marks/CGPA will be invisible for Tamil Nadu State Board candidates who have passed their Class 10 in the year 2021.

Interested aspirants can check the official notice by visiting the NTA CUET website at cuet.samarth.ac.in and nta.ac.in. “A few representations have been received from the candidates of Tamilnadu State Board who have passed their Class 10 examination in the year 2021. Due to the COVID outbreak, no examinations were conducted for 2021 batch of Class 10. Accordingly no marks were given in the marksheet and ‘pass’ is printed in all subjects with a disclaimer – “As per G.O. (Ms) No. 48, School Education (G.E.) department dated: 25.02.2021, all candidates who studied SSLC in the academic year 2020- 21 are declared passed,’ NTA in an official notification said.

“To support the students from Tamilnadu state, it has been decided that during the filling up of the online Application Form of CUET (UG) – 2023, when candidate selects ‘Passing year’ as 2021 with ‘School Board’ as Tamilnadu State Board of School Examination (Secondary), the Result Mode field will be disabled and the associated fields for Marks / CGPA will be invisible for Tamilnadu State Board candidates who have passed their Class 10 in year 2021,” reads the notification.

NTA CUET UG 2023 Notice DIRECT LINK

The last date for submission of the application form is March 12. The second edition of the CUET-UG will be conducted from May 21 to May 31, 2023. CUET (UG) – 2023 will completely be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. In case any candidate faces difficulty in applying for CUET (UG) – 2023, he/she may contact 011 – 40759000 / 011 – 69227700 or e-mail at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in. The candidates are also advised to be in touch with the NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in and https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/ for the latest updates regarding the exam.

