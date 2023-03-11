Home

CUET UG 2023: Meghalaya CM Writes to Union Education Minister Seeking Exemption From Exam

CUET UG 2023: Meghalaya Chief Minister (CM) Conrad Sangma has written to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan urging him to exempt the state from conducting Common University Entrance Test (CUET) examination.

The NTA has already started the application process for the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG).

CUET UG 2023 Registration: The registration process for the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET 2023) has begun on February 9, 2023, and is underway at cuet.samarth.ac.in. Meanwhile, Meghalaya Chief Minister (CM) Conrad Sangma has written to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan urging him to exempt the state from conducting Common University Entrance Test (CUET) examination.

In a letter dated March 7, the CM wrote, “The State of Meghalaya has recently undergone a Legislative Assembly Election the results of which have been declared last week. This has resulted in the delay of State Board examination and in this regard, students are facing unprecedented challenges to attempt the CUET for the State level undergraduates institutions,” reported news agency ANI. “In light of the above, and as most of the colleges in the state are affiliated to the North Eastern Hill University, I request your good office to kindly exempt the State of Meghalaya from conducting the CUET,” he added, ANI reported.

Sangma further added that he is grateful that the National Testing Agency (NTA) as a premier autonomous and self-sustained testing organization is conducting an entrance examination (CUET) for admission/fellowship to higher educational institutions to assess the competence of candidates for admissions which has always been a challenge.

“Last year we had requested the Ministry of Education your good offices to kindly exempt Meghalaya from the purview of the CUET through letter DO.CM/PER-UM/2022/48 dated Shillong, the 25th of April 2022, to which you had graciously agreed through your letter DO.No.65-4/2020-CU. dated 11th May 2022,” Sagma added. Conrad Sangma also informed that the steps were taken to create a State University, for which the government will soon receive approval of the Governor of Meghalaya.

CUET UG 2023 Registration – An Overview

NTA has extended the registration last date for Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG) till March 30, 2023. All those candidates who have not filled up the CUET Application form 2023 can do so by visiting the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in. Earlier, the last date to apply was March 11, 2023.

University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman, Mamidala Jadagesh Kumar took to Twitter, “The online Application Form for the CUET (UG) – 2023 has been extended as per the details given below. For more information, please visit http://nta.ac.in and https://cuet.samarth.ac.in.” The undergraduate (UG) admission process in universities will be completed by July and the new academic session can begin on August 1.

(With Inputs From ANI)

