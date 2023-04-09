Home

CUET UG 2023: NTA Reopens Application Window; Register By April 11 At cuet.samarth.ac.in

Candidates can submit CUET UG 2023 application form till April 11 on the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Nearly 14 lakh students have applied for CUET-UG 2023, up by 41 per cent since last year.

CUET UG 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday reopened the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2023 application window. Candidates can register for CUET UG 2023 exam till April 11 on the official website – cuet.samarth.ac.in.

“Following requests from several students, we have decided to re-open the application portal for CUET-UG on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday and it will close at 11.59 pm on Tuesday (11 April 2023). Students are requested to visit cuet.samarth.ac.in for more details,” UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar said.

Following rationalisation of NCERT books, aspirants of undergraduate entrance exams were confused about whether it will impact the entrances.

“The notified syllabus will remain the same as the exam is not just for students from a particular board. Not all boards have rationalised the content,” a senior National Testing Agency (NTA) official said.

CUET UG 2023: Steps to fill application form

Step 1: Visit the official website – cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Visit the official website – cuet.samarth.ac.in. Step 2: Register on the portal

Register on the portal Step 3: Fill up the application form

Fill up the application form Step 4: Upload the document given in the specific format and size

Upload the document given in the specific format and size Step 5: Pay the application fee

Pay the application fee Step 6: Submit the application form and take a printout of it for future reference

About CUET UG 2023

Nearly 14 lakh students have applied for CUET-UG, up by 41 per cent since last year. CUET-UG remains the second-largest entrance exam in the country in terms of applicants.

In the debut edition of CUET-UG, 12.50 lakh students registered themselves and 9.9 lakh of them submitted their applications. The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) for medical admissions is the largest entrance test in India with an average of 18 lakh registrations.

The last date for applications for CUET-UG was March 30 and the exam is scheduled to be conducted from May 21-31. In a deviation from the usual pattern, the exam will be conducted in three shifts this year. However, the last date to apply for CUET UG 2023 application has been set as April 11.

