CUET UG 2023 Application Window to Reopen For 3 Days, No Change in Syllabus

CUET UG 2023 Application Window: Following rationalisation of NCERT books, UG aspirants of undergraduate entrance exams were confused about whether it will impact the entrances.

CUET UG 2023 Application Form: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will once again reopen the application for the Common University Entrance Test — Undergraduate (CUET-UG 2023) tomorrow, April 9, 2023. All those candidates who were unable to fill and submit the CUET UG application form can do so by visiting the official website of the NTA CUET — cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Earlier today, UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar took to Twitter and wrote, “Following requests from several students, we have decided to re-open the application portal for CUET-UG on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday and it will close at 11.59 pm on Tuesday (11 April 2023). Students are requested to visit cuet.samarth.ac.in for more details.” As per a PTI report, nearly 14 lakh students have applied for CUET-UG up by 41 per cent since last year.

Following requests from several students, we have decided to re-open the application portal for CUET-UG on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday and will close at 11.59 pm on Tuesday (11 April 2023). Students are requested to visit https://t.co/6511A38EDk for more details. pic.twitter.com/Z5cCnvRVWd — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) April 8, 2023

No Change in CUET UG 2023 Syllabus

Following rationalisation of NCERT books, UG aspirants of undergraduate entrance exams were confused about whether it will impact the entrances. “The notified syllabus will remain the same as the exam is not just for students from a particular board. Not all boards have rationalised the content,” a senior National Testing Agency (NTA) official was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI.

CUET-UG remains the second-largest entrance exam in the country in terms of applicants. In the debut edition of CUET-UG, 12.50 lakh students registered themselves and 9.9 lakh of them submitted their applications. Earlier, the last date to submit the CUET UG application form was March 30. The examination will be conducted between May 21 to May 31, 2023. In a deviation from the usual pattern, the exam will be conducted in three shifts this year.

How to Fill CUET UG 2023 Application Form?

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA CUET — cuet.samarth.ac.in .

The dates of downloading of admit card and declaration of the result will be displayed on the CUET (UG) portal at the appropriate time. The candidates are also advised to be in touch with the NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in and https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/ for the latest updates regarding the examination.

