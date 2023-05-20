Home

CUET UG 2023 Begins Tomorrow; Dress Code, Reporting Time, Exam Day Guidelines Here

CUET UG 2023 Exam Day Guidelines: CUET UG 2023 exam begins tomorrow; Check last minute instructions for candidates.

CUET UG 2023 Admit Card Expected to Release Today; Exams Begins May 21

CUET UG 2023 Exam Day Guidelines: With around 13.99 lakh aspirants this year, Common University Entrance Test will be conducted from tomorrow, May 21 for admission to undergraduate programmes in Central Universities. National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the CUET UG examination from May 21 to June 2 and June 5 and 6. The Testing agency has already issued the CUET UG Admit Card 2023 along with an advisory for candidates on its official website — .

To recall the readers, the exam to be conducted from May 21 to May 25 has been cancelled for the Jammu and Kashmir students. As per the official notification, students of UT of Jammu & Kashmir.will now appear in the examination from May 26. In this article, we have provided you with the exam day guidelines, reporting time, CUET UG 2023 Dress code, and other details here.

CUET UG 2023 Exam Day Guidelines: Check CUET Reporting Time

The candidate must reach the Centre at the time as indicated against Reporting/Entry time at the Centre, in the Admit Card. No candidate shall be permitted to enter after the Gate Closing Time. No candidate shall be permitted to leave the Examination Room/ Hall before the end of the examination. Upon completion of the examination, please wait for instructions from Invigilator and do not get up from your seat until advised. The candidates will be permitted to move out, one at a time only. The Admit Card is provisional, subject to satisfying the eligibility conditions as given in the Information Bulletin. Candidates are advised to verify the location of the test venue, a day in advance so that they do not face any problem on the day of the test. If religion/customs require you to wear specific attire, please visit the Centre early for thorough checking and mandatory frisking. No Candidate would be allowed to enter the Examination Centre, without Admit Card and undertaking, Valid ID Proof, and proper frisking. Frisking through Handheld Metal Detector (HHMD), will be carried out without physical touch.

CUET UG 2023 Exam Day Guidelines: Check Documents to Carry to CUET Exam Centre

Candidates will be permitted to carry only the following items with them into the examination venue :

Personal transparent water bottle, A simple transparent Ball Point Pen Admit Card along with Self Declaration (Undertaking) downloaded from the NTA website (a clear printout on A4 size paper) duly filled in. Additional passport size photograph for pasting on the Attendance Sheet Original valid ID proof No Candidate is allowed to enter the Centre wearing his/her own mask. A fresh Mask will be provided at the Centre. Personal masks will be disposed of in a closed pedal push bin provided at the Centre. Before reaching the Centre, candidates must enter the required details, paste the Photograph and put a thumb impression at the appropriate place on the Admit Card. They should ensure that their Left-Hand Thumb Impression is clear and not smudged. Candidate must carry “Any one of the original and valid Photo Identification Proof issued by the Government” – PAN card/Driving Licence/Voter ID/

Passport/ Aadhaar Card (With photograph)/ E-Aadhaar/ Ration Card/ Aadhaar Enrolment No. with Photo. All other ID/Photocopies of IDs even if attested/scanned photo of IDs in the mobile phone will NOT be considered as valid ID Proof. A PwD candidate may be allowed Compensatory/ Extra time of 20 minutes per hour of the examination, whether such candidate(having a physical limitation to write) uses the facility of Scribe or not. PwBD candidate must bring a PwD certificate issued by the Competent Authority if claiming relaxation under the PwD category. The Scribe provided by the NTA must also carry his/ her own Self Declaration (Undertaking) regarding educational qualification, passport size photograph, valid government identity.

CUET UG 2023 Exam Day Guidelines: Items Prohibited Inside CUET Exam Centre

Candidates are NOT allowed to carry any personal belongings including electronic devices, or mobile phones to the Examination Centre. Examination Officials will not be responsible for the safekeeping of personal belongings and there will be no facility.

CUET UG 2023 Exam Day Guidelines: CUET UG Dress Code

Shoes/footwear with thick soles are NOT permitted. Garments with large buttons are NOT permitted.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for CUET (UG) – 2023, he/she may contact 011 – 40759000 / 011 – 69227700 or e-mail at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in. Candidates are advised to regularly visit NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in, and .https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/ for the latest updates regarding the examination.

