CUET UG 2023 Day 1 Exam Glitch-Free; Candidates Complained of Verification, Delay Issues at exam centres

CUET UG 2023 Day 1 Exam: Unlike last year, the first shift of the nationwide CUET went smoothly without any major accidents, as students who came out after the exam called the paper "moderate" and the process glitch-free.

CUET UG 2023 Exam: Students, parents take sigh of relief with moderate, glitch-free CUET.(Photo Credit: Twitter @love_wakash)

CUET UG 2023 Exam: The second edition of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) began on Sunday, May 21, 2023. Nearly 14 lakh candidates appeared for the competitive examination. Unlike last year, the first shift of the nationwide CUET went smoothly without any major accidents, as students who came out after the exam called the paper “moderate” and the process glitch-free. While aspirants wrote their 3-hour-long paper, anxious parents and guardians waited outside the examination halls on a day when the city and neighbouring areas braved a heat wave with the temperature hovering in the upper 40s.

Shift 1 of the CUET-UG examination was conducted at 447 centres across 271 cities with 87,879 students. At a centre in Noida Sector 62, many students came out beaming with satisfaction. “It was not difficult. All arrangements were up to the mark. I heard students faced many problems last time, so naturally I was nervous. But today the exam at this centre was conducted smoothly,” Jyoti Sharma from Noida was quoted as saying to the news agency PTI.

“English was easy and General Test was moderately difficult. It went fine,” said the DU aspirant, PTI reported. Jyoti’s mother smiled when she saw her daughter coming out of the centre. “Last time we all saw there were a lot of issues. We did not want our daughter to face such a problem. I was nervous about how the exam would go and it was hot too. I was worried about any glitches,” added Sushmita.

Divyanshi, another aspirant, appeared confident and said her tests went “perfect.” “I managed to attempt all the questions. I had General Test and English. These exams help in the maintenance of fairness. I am happy,” she added.

Technical Problems, Glitches in Debut Edition of CUET UG 2022

The debut edition of the CUET-UG was conducted in July last year and was marred by glitches, prompting the National Testing Agency(NTA) to cancel the exam at multiple centres. Many students were informed about the cancellation a night before the exam, and many of them were turned away from centres.

CUET UG 2023 Exam: Aspirants Complained of Waiting, Verification, And Delay Issues at CUET Exam Centres

All the same, a section of students decried the authorities for not accepting Pan Card as a valid identity card and insisting only on Aadhaar. “Isn’t my pan card a valid I’d proof for the CUET exam? Then why they don’t let me enter the exam hall,” one Nitish Kumar tweeted.

Isn’t pan card is valid I’d proof for cuet exam @DG_NTA . Then why they don’t let me enter the exam hall. — Nitish Kumar (@NitishK32080194) May 21, 2023

Taking to Twitter another aspirant wrote, “Students waiting outside the gate of NTA exam centre in Noida sector 62. Gate closing time 11.45. Students waiting from past one hour in such high temperature.”

Students waiting outside the gate of NTA exam centre in Noida sector 62. Gate closing time 11.45. Students waiting from past one hour in such high temperature. #CUET_UG_2023 #nta @ugc_india @mamidala90 pic.twitter.com/lCvroxgqFV — Che (@Che01989) May 21, 2023

Echoing similar concerns, another candidate took to Twitter and wrote, “Candidates for the examination of CUET2023 is waiting outside the centre in this hot weather. This is the plight of the students those are waiting on the roads #unsafe. Aztech Centre,Dwarka Sec14 , (second shift paper scheduled 12:00 Noon).”

Candidates for the examination of CUET2023 is waiting outside the centre in this hot weather. This is the plight of the students those are waiting on the roads #unsafe.

Aztech Centre,Dwarka Sec14 , (second shift paper scheduled 12:00 Noon) @DG_NTA #CUET_UG_2023 pic.twitter.com/tbtkLPn1EV — ABIWAQUASH ANSARI (@love_wakash) May 21, 2023

@DG_NTA MyCUET exam centre was Indraprastha Public School , Rohini. There were problems of verification on the centre, their server were not working which kept us waiting for 20-30 mins. The exam was scheduled to start at 8 30 but it commenced at 8:45.#CUET_UG_2023 — Prashant (@Prashan56926185) May 21, 2023

@DG_NTA Today my daughter appeared in CUET exam at ION centre kumhrar Patna adhering the instructions mentioned in the admit card. Despite of this, announcement has been made from the centre that bring aadhar card compulsory in addition to other photo id. Please do needful action — NILESH KUMAR (@NILESHK28012195) May 21, 2023

Unlike last year, the exam is being conducted in three shifts this time. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held from May 21 to May 31 but the National Testing Agency (NTA) decided to extend the schedule by at least four days to accommodate the higher number of candidates. Candidates are advised to regularly visit NTA website(s) , and . / for the latest updates regarding the examination.

(With Inputs From PTI)

