CUET UG 2023 Exam From May 21; Advance City Slip To Release Tomorrow at cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET UG 2023 Exam City Slip Release Date And Time: Students can download the CUET UG 2023 Exam City Slip by logging into the official website – cuet.samarth.ac.in.

CUET UG 2023 Exam City Slip Release Date And Time: If going by the academic schedule, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will issue the exam city slip for the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG 2023) tomorrow, April 30, 2023. Students can download the CUET UG 2023 Exam City Slip by logging into the official website – . Meanwhile, the CUET UG 2023 admit card will be released by the second week of May.

While filling up the online application form, candidates were allowed to select any two Convenient Cities from

Appendix I as their Choice of Cities for the exam Centre in order of their priority. Though every effort will be made to allot a Centre in one of the cities selected by the candidate, the NTA reserves the right to allot a centre in a city other than the candidate’s choice. The CUET 2023 will be conducted from May 21 to 31, 2023, while June 1 to June 7, 2023, have been kept reserved for future contingencies.

How to Download NTA CUET UG Exam City Slip 2023?

Visit the official website — .

Look for the link that reads, “Download CUET UG Exam City Slip 2023.”

You will be redirected to a new webpage.

Enter the login credentials such as registration number, date of birth, and password.

Your CUET UG Exam City Slip 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

The candidate will appear in the examination at the given Centre on the date and shift/timing as indicated in his/her e-Admit Card. In case a candidate is unable to download his/her Admit Card from the website, he/she should approach the NTA Help Line Number: 011-40759000 or 011-69227700 between 10.00 A.M. and 5.00 P.M. The candidates are advised to read the instructions on the Admit Card carefully and strictly follow them during the examination. Candidates are advised to visit the NTA Website(www.nta.ac.in) and check their emails regularly for the latest updates.

