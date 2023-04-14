Home

CUET UG 2023 Exam City Slip to Release on April 30; Check Updates On Admit Card

CUET UG 2023 Admit Card Release Date And Time: Candidates can check and download the CUET UG 2023 Exam City Slip by visiting the official website – cuet.samarth.ac.in.

CUET UG 2023 Application Window to Reopen For 3 Days, No Change in Syllabus(Photo Credit: IANS)

CUET UG 2023 Exam City Slip Release Date And Time: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the exam city slip for the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG 2023) on April 30, 2023. Candidates who are willing to appear for the undergraduate common entrance examination can check and download the CUET UG 2023 Exam City Slip by visiting the official website – . “Choice of Centre Cities will be limited to the State of Permanent Address or State of Present Address only,” NTA in CUET UG 2023 Information Bulletin said.

CUET UG 2023 Admit Card Release Date And Time

The admit card will be released in the second week of May 2023. The e-Admit Card will be issued provisionally to the candidates through the NTA website: https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/, subject to the fulfillment of the eligibility conditions and receipt of the prescribed application fee by NTA. The candidate will appear in the examination at the given Centre on the date and shift/timing as indicated in his/her e-Admit Card.

CUET UG 2023 Exam Date

As per the NTA’s examination calendar for the 2023-24 academic year, the CUET 2023 will be conducted from May 21 to 31, 2023, while June 1 to June 7, 2023, have been kept reserved for future contingencies.

CUET UG 2023 Exam City Slip Vs CUET UG 2023 Admit Card

Keep in mind, NTA CUET UG Admit Card and CUET UG Exam City Slip are two different documents. The CUET admit card 2023 will include information about the exam centre, date, shift timings, and others. To access the exam city or hall ticket, a registered candidate needs to enter his/her registration number, application number, and date of birth.

How to Download NTA CUET UG Admit Card 2023?

Visit the official website — .

Look for the link that reads, “Download CUET UG Admit Card 2023.”

You will be redirected to a new webpage.

Enter the login credentials such as registration number, date of birth, and password.

Your CUET UG Admit Card 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

The candidates are also advised to be in touch with the NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in and https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/ for the latest updates regarding the examination.

