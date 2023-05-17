Home

CUET UG 2023 Exam City Slip RELEASED For May 25-28 on cuet.samarth.ac.in, Exam Dates Extended; Details Here

CUET UG 2023 exam city intimation slips for May 25-28 exams released. Candidates can download it from cuet.samarth.ac.in.

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam city intimation slip for the CUET UG 2023. Candidates must note that the exam city slip is issued for the exams scheduled for May 25, 26, 27 and 28, 2023. Candidates who have applied for Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate can download the intimation slip online. To download the CUET exam city slip, candidates will be required to visit the official website-cuet.samarth.ac.in and log in using the application number and date of birth.

NTA’s official notice reads: “City Intimation Slip for CUET (UG) – 2023 for the candidates scheduled on 21, 22, 23, and 24 May 2023 has already been released. In some cities, the count of registered candidates is very large. To accommodate these candidates, the CUET (UG) – 2023 examination days will be extended to 01 and 02 June 2023 as well as 05 and 06 June 2023.”

Moreover, the exam conducting body NTA has further informed that in some cities the number of registered candidates is “very large”, therefore they have extended the exam dates to June 1 and 2 as well as June 5 and 6. Further, June 7 and 8 have been kept as a buffer or reserved dates, it added.

City Intimation Slip for CUET (UG) – 2023 for the candidates scheduled on 21, 22, 23, and 24 May 2023 has already been released. In some cities, the count of registered candidates is very large. To accommodate these candidates, the CUET (UG) – 2023 examination days (1/2) — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) May 17, 2023

How To Download CUET UG 2023 City Intimation Slip

Go to the official website-cuet.samarth.ac.in On the appeared homepage, click on the CUET UG Exam City slip link A new login page would open Enter your application number and date of birth Access the exam city slip and download the same Take a print out for the future references CUET 2023 Exam date NTA will be conducting the CUET exam from May 21 to 31. However, in some areas the exam date will be extended till June 6.

“In some cities, the count of registered candidates is very large, so the CUET (UG) – 2023 examination will be extended to 01 and 02 June 2023 as well as 05 and 06 June 2023.”

CUET UG 2023 exam city slips can not be treated as admit cards, NTA said, adding that the other document will be issued later.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.