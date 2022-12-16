CUET UG 2023 Exam Dates Out at nta.ac.in; Check Schedule, Eligibility Here

CUET UG 2023 Exam Dates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the examination dates for the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET). As per the NTA’s examination calendar for the 2023-24 academic year, the CUET 2023 will be conducted from May 21 to 31, 2023, while June 1 to June 7, 2023, have been kept reserved for future contingencies. One can check the CUET UG 2023 exam schedule by visiting the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in.

NTA will conduct the CUET 2023 for admission to undergraduate courses in various participating colleges. The testing agency will soon begin the registration process for the entrance exam. Once the application portal opens, eligible candidates can fill up the CUET UG 2022 application form by visiting the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in.

CUET 2023 Eligibility Criteria And Age Limit

All those students who qualify the Class 12th board examination will be required to register for CUET and appear for the exam according to their subjects. According to the CUET UG 2022 Information Bulletin, for appearing in the CUET (UG) – 2022, there is no age limit for the candidates.

MODE OF EXAMINATION

As per reports, CUET (UG) – 2023 will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. For further clarification related to the examination dates and other instructions, the Candidates are advised to visit the official website of NTA www.nta.ac.in for the latest updates.