CUET UG 2023 Registration From February; CUET PG 2023 Dates Next Week

CUET UG 2023 Exam Dates: NTA will conduct the CUET 2023 for admission to undergraduate courses in various participating colleges. The testing agency will soon begin the registration process for the entrance exam from first week of February 2023.

CUET UG 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the second edition of the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG) from May 21 to 31, 2023, while June 1 to June 7, 2023, has been kept reserved for future contingencies. The undergraduate admission process in universities will be completed by July 2023 and the new academic session can begin on August 1, 2023. The University Grants Commission (UGC) in March last year announced that undergraduate admissions will be conducted in all central universities through a common entrance test and not on the basis of class 12 marks.

CUET UG Registration Dates

According to UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar, the application process for the CUET-UG will start in the first week of February, 2023, as reported by the news agency PTI. UGC Chairman took to Twitter and wrote, “The number of subjects and pattern of question papers will remain the same. A candidate can take as many as 6 domain subjects in addition to one or two languages and the General Test. The test would be conducted in the following languages–Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.” Kumar said the NTA is working on preparing 1,000 test centres across the country, out of which 450 500 centres will be used per day.

Information on CUET 2023: The application process for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) to be conducted between the 21st and 31st of May will start in the first week of February 2023. — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) December 16, 2022

Official Website

Once the application portal opens, eligible candidates can fill up the CUET UG 2022 application form by visiting the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in and nta.ac.in.

CUET UG 2023 IMPORTANT DATES HERE

CUET UG 2023: Common University Entrance Test

Common University Entrance Test CUET UG 2023 application form: First Week of February, 2023

First Week of February, 2023 CUET Exam Dates : May 21 to 31, 2023.

: May 21 to 31, 2023. Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2023 Reserve Dates : 01 to 07 June 2023

: 01 to 07 June 2023 CUET UG 2023 Result: Third week of June 2023

Third week of June 2023 CUET PG 2023 Dates: to be announced next week

to be announced next week CUET PG 2023 Result: First week of July 2023.

WHEN WILL NTA ANNOUNCE CUET PG DATES?

The dates for the CUET-PG are also expected to be announced next week. “CUET-PG is expected to be held in the first or second week of June 2023. Results of CUET-UG are planned to be announced in the third week of June 2023 and those of CUET-PG in the first week of July 2023. With the decided schedule of CUET-UG and CUET-PG, universities can complete their admission process by the end of July 2023 and begin the academic sessions by August 1, 2023,” UGC chairman added.

The debut edition of CUET-UG began in July last year and was marred with glitches prompting the NTA to cancel exams at multiple centres. While several students were informed about cancellation a night before the exam, many of them were turned away from centres citing cancellations. Kumar had then said the exam at certain centres have been cancelled following reports of “sabotage”.

CUET — the second-biggest entrance exam in the country

With 14.9 lakh registrations, the CUET, the common gateway for undergraduate admissions in all central universities, is now the second biggest entrance exam in the country, surpassing JEE-Main’s average registration of nine lakh.

Examination Mode

As per reports, CUET (UG) – 2023 will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

CUET 2023 Eligibility

All those students who qualify the Class 12th board examination will be required to register for CUET and appear for the exam according to their subjects. According to the CUET UG 2022 Information Bulletin, for appearing in the CUET (UG) – 2022, there is no age limit for the candidates.

For further clarification related to the examination dates and other instructions, the Candidates are advised to visit the official website of NTA www.nta.ac.in for the latest updates.

