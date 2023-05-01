Home

CUET UG 2023: NTA Reopens Application Correction Window, Admit Cards To Be Out on THIS Date at cuet.samarth.ac.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday re-opened the application correction window for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate CUET UG 2023.

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday re-opened the application correction window for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate CUET UG 2023. This will help the candidates who are preparing for the examination to make changes to their forms. The candidates must note the correction window will remain open until 2 May 2023.

The National Testing Agency released a statement and said, “Representations have also been received from candidates that they could not confirm their changes (add/remove / change) in the Test paper including adding of courses/universities through OTP.”

“There are about 14000 candidates whose applications are in the draft as they could not confirm their changes through OTP. In order to ensure that these candidates should not be left out, it has been decided to open the window for updating (adding/removing/changing) their Test Papers and adding courses/universities for a period of two days i.e. from 01 to 02 May 2023,” NTA added.

It is also important to note that CUET 2023 admit cards will be released 3 days prior to the exams i.e. 18 May.

NTA also informed that candidates who have already submitted their application forms selected their 10 subjects/tests can also make the changes in the correction window till tomorrow.

Meanwhile, UGC Chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar informed that this year 1,000 foreign students have applied for the Central University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG examination. The applications were received from more than 74 countries, the UGC chairman said.

CUET UG 2023: Key Details

The CUET UG 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted from 21-31 May.

The city slip information will be released by 14 May 2023 onwards

The admit cards for CUET UG 2023 will be released 3 days prior to that exams i.e. 18 May.

Once released, candidates can download it from cuet.samarth.ac.in.

CUET is an all-India test being organized by the National Testing Agency for admission to various courses of central universities in India.

The examination was started in 2022 and is conducted for all types of courses like UG, PG, certificate courses, research programs, etc.

The exam will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

