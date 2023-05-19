CUET UG 2023: NTA Postpones May 21 Exams In Jammu and Kashmir | Check Revised Dates Here

Home

Taking to Twitter, UGC Chairman said: "It has been decided that the CUET (UG) – 2023 examination scheduled for 21 to 25 May 2023 is cancelled in the UT of Jammu & Kashmir."

CUET UG 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) said on Friday that Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET-UG) has been postponed to May 26 in Jammu and Kashmir to ensure that candidates do not have to appear in the examination at centres outside the Union territory. The second edition of the undergraduate entrance exam is set to begin across the country on May 21.

“Being sensitive to the needs of candidates and to facilitate the students of Jammu and Kashmir, the NTA is exploring the possibility of creating temporary centres in Kashmir. In view of the above, it has been decided that the CUET (UG) 2023 will now be conducted from 26 May 2023 onwards in the UT of Jammu & Kashmir,” the NTA, which conducts the exam, stated.

It said that there has been “a phenomenal increase” in the number of applicants — 87,309 unique candidates — from Jammu and Kashmir this year.

“It has been decided that the CUET (UG) 2023 examination scheduled for 21 to 25 May 2023 is cancelled in the UT of Jammu & Kashmir,” the NTA stated.

He further added that a total of 87309 (Eighty-seven thousand three hundred nine) unique candidates have been registered from the UT of Jammu and Kashmir. This is a phenomenal increase in the number of registered candidates as per the last year.

“It has been decided that the CUET (UG) – 2023 will now be conducted from 26 May 2023 onwards in the UT of Jammu & Kashmir,” his tweet read.

The announcement comes at a time when CUET UG 2023 was scheduled to begin on May 21, 2023. The Common University Entrance Exam for Jammu and Kashmir, on the other hand, will begin on May 26, 2023 with the new schedule.

