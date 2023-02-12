Home

CUET UG 2023: From Paper Pattern to Marking Scheme; All You Need to Know

CUET UG 2023: The candidates who have passed the class 12 /equivalent examination or are appearing in 2023 irrespective of their age can appear in CUET (UG) - 2023 examination.

CUET UG 2023 Application Form: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has already started the application process for the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG). NTA will continue the CUET 2023 registration till March 12, 2023. Undergraduate aspirants can apply for the same through the website- cuet.samarth.ac.in and nta.ac.in.The second edition of the CUET-UG will be conducted from May 21 to May 31, 2023. One can check the exam pattern, eligibility, and other details here.

Check Official Websites Here

How to Fill CUET UG Application Form?

The entire application process for CUET (UG) – 2023 is online, including uploading scanned images/documents, payment of fees, and printing of the Confirmation Page

Visit the official website of Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG) at cuet.samarth.ac.in and nta.ac.in .

and . Look for the registration link.

Register yourself on the portal by providing the basic details.

Fill up the application form. Upload the necessary documents.

Pay the application fee and submit the application form.

Take a printout of the submitted application form for future reference.

CUET UG Application Form Direct Link

CUET UG Mode of Examination

CUET (UG) – 2023 will completely be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Common University Entrance Test (CUET (UG) – 2023) will be conducted in 13 mediums across India for admission into the Undergraduate Programmes in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for all the Central Universities (CUs) and participating Universities in India for the academic year 2023-24.

Medium of Examination

Medium of the Question Papers: Drawing from the National Education Policy (NEP), the CUET (UG)- 2023 will be conducted in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Pattern of Question Paper

Objective type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs).

Eligibility

For appearing in the CUET (UG) – 2023, there is no age limit for the candidates. The candidates who have passed the class 12 /equivalent examination or are appearing in 2023 irrespective of their age can appear in CUET (UG) – 2023 examination. However, the candidates will be required to fulfill the age criteria (if any) of the University / Institution / Organization in which they are desirous of taking admission.

MARKING SCHEME OF EXAMINATION

For Multiple Choice Questions: To answer a question, the candidates need to choose one option corresponding to the correct answer or the most appropriate answer. However, if any anomaly or discrepancy is found after the process of challenges of the key verification, it shall be addressed in the following manner:

Correct answer or the most appropriate answer: Five marks (+5)

Any incorrect option marked will be given minus one mark (-1).

Unanswered/Marked for Review will be given no mark (0).

If more than one option is found to be correct then Five marks (+5) will be awarded to only

those who have marked any of the correct options.

If all options are found to be correct then Five marks (+5) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question.

If none of the options is found correct or a question is found to be wrong or a question is dropped, then all candidates who have attempted the dropped question will be given five marks (+5) marks.

The candidates are also advised to be in touch with the NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in and https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/ for the latest updates regarding the exam.

